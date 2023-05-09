Meet Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder of bank with net profit of Rs 290 crore who used to earn just Rs 5,000 monthly

The tale of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director of Bandhan Bank, is incredibly inspiring since it describes how he went from making Rs 5,000 per month to founding a financial company with a net profit of Rs 290 crore. The amazing history of Bandhan Bank, which began as a non-profit organisation supporting women via financial stability, is fascinating.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh had to endure hard financial conditions in order to reach this position. Ghosh, who is now wealthy, was formerly at the other end of the financial scale and had difficulty making ends meet. He overcame adversity and is now in charge of a bank with a market value of more than Rs 30,000 crore (2021).

Private bank situated in Kolkata declared net income of Rs. 290.6 crore in the last fiscal year. According to the bank's annual report, Ghosh earned 2.10 crore in salary for the 2019–20 fiscal year.

Who is Chandra Shekhar Ghosh?

Ghosh is a Tripura native and the son of a tiny sweets store owner. He offered tuition to kids in order to pay for his education. Ghosh earned his Master's in Statistics from Dhaka University while working alongside his father at the store. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's early years were spent selling milk to make ends meet.

READ | Meet Rohit Negi, IITian-turned-YouTuber who is farmer's son bagged salary package of Rs 2 crore at Uber

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, a young man, then accepted a job that offered a modest income of Rs 5000. He continued working at the job for several years since he needed to support his family. But by the late 1990s, he had made up his mind to rebel and try something new.

In Bangladesh, a local welfare organisation that promotes women's empowerment chose him as its program director. In 2001, he established a microfinance unit to provide small loans to entrepreneurial women as a result of the inspiration he received from this.

The organisation expanded gradually, and in 2015 Ghosh finally introduced Bandhan banking services. Currently, Bandhan Bank serves more than 2.35 crore customers and operates banking in locations across 34 places in India.