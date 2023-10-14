Headlines

Meet chairman of Rs 7,97,000 crore firm whose net worth becomes twice in one year

Jaisinghani's net worth in 2023 is $6.4 billion (Rs 53,000 crore), a huge 91 percent rise from $3.35 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore). As a result, the rank was likewise raised from 60 to 32.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Several sectors have benefited greatly from the contributions made by various business leaders and industrialists. Numerous well-known figures, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ajay Piramal, and others, were included in Forbes' recent list of the 100 richest Indians in 2023.

However, one name, Inder Jiasinghani, has stood out due to his outstanding accomplishments. With a roughly two-fold increase in net worth in a single year, Inder Jaisinghani became the greatest gainer. Jaisinghani's net worth in 2023 is $6.4 billion (Rs 53,000 crore), a huge 91 percent rise from $3.35 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore). As a result, the rank was likewise raised from 60 to 32.

Who is Inder Jaisinghani?

The success story of Inder Jaisinghani is incredibly motivating. Before rising to the position of industry tycoon, Polycab India's chairman and managing director had to overcome numerous obstacles. After his father died in 1968, Inder Jaisinghani was compelled to stop going to school.

He took over the duties of supporting the family. Not many people are aware that Inder Jaisinghani inherited charge of the tiny electrical store his father had established in Mumbai's Lohar Chawl. With the help of his brothers Girdhari, Ajay, and Ramesh, Inder started growing the little family enterprise. 2014 saw Polycab expand its product line to include items like switches, switchgear, electric fans, and LED lighting.

Inder and his brothers started the Polycab in 1983 out of a 1,000-square-foot, garage-like business where they tested with wiring. While his brothers concentrated on production, Inder oversaw the company's advertising and marketing efforts.

They finally succeeded in starting a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, after years of struggle. The market value of Polycab India as of October 14, 2023, is Rs 797.9 lakh crore, or Rs. 797.9 billion. 

