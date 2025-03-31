He recently shared his health update on social media platform X, saying that he is on the path to recovery.

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of online stock trading platform Zerodha, revealed on Monday that he suffered a mild stroke six weeks ago. He shared his health update on social media platform X, saying that he is on the path to recovery.

Kamath speculated that factors like exhaustion, dehydration, overworking out, poor sleep, and the recent passing of his father might have contributed to the stroke. “I’ve gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he posted.

His revelation highlights the growing concern of heart-related issues among young individuals under the age of 40. Kamath, known for his active presence on social media, frequently shares insights on personal finance and the economy.

Who is Nithin Kamath?

Nithin Kamath, 44, co-founded Zerodha with his brother Nikhil in 2010. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at $3.9 billion. His journey into trading began at the age of 17. After initially losing money, he worked at a call center for four years to recover his losses.

Before launching Zerodha, Kamath was a franchisee of Reliance Money. Apart from running Zerodha, he supports startups through Rainmatter, a venture capital fund that invests in fintech companies and promotes financial inclusion.

Outside work, Kamath enjoys playing the guitar with his son Kiaan, who plays the drums. He also loves running, cycling, swimming, basketball, poker, and music. Kamath and his family reside in Bengaluru.