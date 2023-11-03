Headlines

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Benefits of walking after dinner 

7 amazing underwater plants and animals

5 effects of air pollution on our health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet CEO who leads firm of India's youngest billionaire with net worth Rs 9152 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

Zerodha AMC will compete with Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services which has joined hands with the world's biggest asset management firm, Blackrock.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online stock broker recently received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up its own asset management company - Zerodha Fund House. Zerodha's co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath, Zerodha's Co-founder and CEO had said that the brokerage house will set up the asset management company in collaboration with Smallcase.

Zerodha AMC will compete with Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services which has joined hands with the world's biggest asset management firm, Blackrock.

Vishal Jain was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Zerodha AMC.

Who is Vishal Jain?

Vishal Jain had previously served as the head of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at Nippon India Mutual Fund. Vishal Jain is an alumnus of St Joseph's High School, Juhu and Goa Institute of Management.

According to his LinkedIn account, Vishal Jain has over 25 years of experience in financial services including 20+ years building ETFs and passive products.

He started his career in the AMC industry as part of the founding team of Benchmark AMC which launched India’s first ETF in 2001 - Nifty BeES, as a Fund Manager. Post the acquisition of Benchmark AMC by Goldman Sachs AMC India in 2011, he was the Chief Investment Officer of the Passive business.

After a short entrepreneurial stint in the food business, he joined Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (earlier Reliance Mutual Fund) in 2016 as Head of the ETF business where he oversaw the scaling of the Passive business from Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 55,000 crore.

He has been part of various committees and groups relating to the development of passive products in India. Recently, he was part of the “Working Group on Passive Funds” constituted by SEBI to recommend changes in Regulations and Market Infrastructure to foster the growth of ETFs and Index Funds.

Know about Zerodha and Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath founded Zerodha in 2010. They have 10 million clients.

They also founded a venture capital fund, Rainmatter. They also have an investment management firm called True Beacon.

They featured in Forbes's list of billionaires in 2023. 

Nithin Kamath has had no fancy IIM or IIT degree. He had no Plan B. He said had he gotten an IIM or Harvard degree, he could have gotten a job had he been unsuccessful. However, in the absence of a formal professional education, his entire future depended on pursuing his dream.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

NEET success story: Daughter of truck mechanic studied without electricity, cracked medical entrance with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE