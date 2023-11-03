Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

In FY23, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenues with over 600,000 associates across 50 countries. In his prior role, Krithivasan was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the biggest and most valuable IT company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 12,31,000 crore. With clients and employees all over the globe, TCS has earned recognition from leaders of the industry. Managing a company this big isn’t that easy and only a few brilliant minds were capable of steering the company in the right direction during turbulent times. One such man that has turned out to be a key pillar to manage TCS when it was hit by a scandal is K Krithivasan. An IIT alumnus, Krithivasan is the CEO and managing director of TCS and his journey as the leader of India’s largest IT company didn’t have a smooth start. When the engineer was appointed as the CEO, a jobs scandal surfaced in the IT major but Krithivasan was able to lead the company out of it.

Krithivasan is among the highest paid IT executives in the country. As per a report by Times Now, Krithivasan’s basic salary currently stands at Rs 10 lakh per month or Rs 1.2 crore a year. The CEO’s salary can go up to Rs 16 lakh per month or nearly Rs 1.90 crore. A report by News18 reveals that his salary in 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore.

In FY23, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenues with over 600,000 associates across 50 countries. In his prior role, Krithi was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group and played a key role in building deep customer relationships and mindshare as well as market positioning across geographies. He has been with TCS for over 3 decades helping customers with their growth and transformation journeys and technology strategies.

Krithi has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He is also an avid reader and a fitness enthusiast.