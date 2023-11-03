Headlines

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls on November 25

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Benefits of walking after dinner 

7 amazing underwater plants and animals

5 effects of air pollution on our health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet CEO of Rs 12,31,000 crore company, used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, his current package is…

In FY23, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenues with over 600,000 associates across 50 countries. In his prior role, Krithivasan was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the biggest and most valuable IT company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 12,31,000 crore. With clients and employees all over the globe, TCS has earned recognition from leaders of the industry. Managing a company this big isn’t that easy and only a few brilliant minds were capable of steering the company in the right direction during turbulent times. One such man that has turned out to be a key pillar to manage TCS when it was hit by a scandal is K Krithivasan. An IIT alumnus, Krithivasan is the CEO and managing director of TCS and his journey as the leader of India’s largest IT company didn’t have a smooth start. When the engineer was appointed as the CEO, a jobs scandal surfaced in the IT major but Krithivasan was able to lead the company out of it.

Krithivasan is among the highest paid IT executives in the country. As per a report by Times Now, Krithivasan’s basic salary currently stands at Rs 10 lakh per month or Rs 1.2 crore a year. The CEO’s salary can go up to Rs 16 lakh per month or nearly Rs 1.90 crore. A report by News18 reveals that his salary in 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore.

In FY23, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenues with over 600,000 associates across 50 countries. In his prior role, Krithi was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group and played a key role in building deep customer relationships and mindshare as well as market positioning across geographies. He has been with TCS for over 3 decades helping customers with their growth and transformation journeys and technology strategies.

Krithi has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He is also an avid reader and a fitness enthusiast.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida Police responds to viral video of couple drinking water from each other's mouth

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE