Meet CEO of Rs 11.63 lakh crore firm, earns more than Rs 37 lakh per day, his salary is…

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

IIT graduates are currently heading a few of the biggest tech companies across the globe. The big tech chiefs are also among the highest paid CEOs across the globe. One such CEO that made it big after graduating from IIT Kanpur is Arvind Krishna. Arvind Krishna is CEO of International Business Machines (IBM) which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 11.63 lakh crore. Krishna was appointed as the CEO of the company in 2020 after serving in the tech firm for around 30 years. 

Arvind Krishna is son of an India Army officer. Born in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, he was part of a Telugu-speaking family. His mother, Aarathi Krishna, worked for the welfare of Army widows. Before graduating from IIT Kanpur, he did his schooling from Tamil Nadu and Dehradun. He moved to the US after graduation for his PhD in electrical engineering.

Krishna landed a job at IBM in 1990 and over the years he held various positions at the tech company. When he was elected as the CEO of IBM, he was senior vice president of the company.

Last year, Arvind Krishna earned an yearly compensation of 16.5 million dollars. This is equal to around Rs 135 crore. This means that he was paid around Rs 37 lakh per day. A year before that, the CEO had earned 17.5 million dollars.His yearly salary was 1.5 million dollars. 8.9 million dollars were his stock awards and he received 2 million dollars as stock options.

With 15 patents co-authored to his name, Arvind Krishna has been a key asset for the organisation. He also led the acquisition of the company called Red Hat for 34 billion dollars.

