Headlines

World Osteoporosis Day: How you can avoid losing height as you get older

Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

Sara Tendulkar cheers on team India in exciting 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

World Osteoporosis Day: How you can avoid losing height as you get older

Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

10 superfoods for strong, healthy bones

7 brand you didn't know are owned by Tata

8 nuts to increase iron levels in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

As one of RBL's important figures, Darshan Mehta was hired as the company's first employee. He currently holds the position of president and MD at RBL, which is the dominant player in the lifestyle and luxury industry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many more people work to build Reliance into a prosperous empire in addition to the Ambani family members Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and others. As one of RBL's important figures, Darshan Mehta was hired as the company's first employee. He currently holds the position of president and MD at RBL, which is the dominant player in the lifestyle and luxury industry.

Who is Darshan Mehta?

Chartered Accountant by profession, Darshan Mehta started his career as a senior executive at Trikaya Grey Advertising, which was eventually purchased by WPP. In the early 2000s, he played a key role in the introduction of sportswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, and Nautica to India. In 2020–2021, Darshan Mehta received a salary of Rs. 4.89 crores.

RBL has now engaged in the fast-developing beverage industry by importing iconic British chain Pret A Manger to India. The Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai is home to Pret A Manger's first location in the country. Tata Starbucks and Pret A Manger will be in direct competition.

It's noteworthy that the Tata Group and the American coffee giant Starbucks have partnered.  Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is running RBL (Reliance Brands Limited) which was founded in 2007. The corporation currently has a market capitalization of 125 billion dollars, Financial Express reported. 

Over 50 companies, including some of the most well-known in the world, have cooperated with it, such as Jimmy Choo, Ermenegildo Zegna, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Burberry, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The RBL quarter, which ended on December 31, 2022, saw sales of Rs 67634 crore. The profit grew, going from Rs. 2259 crore to Rs 2400.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Labourer’s daughter with Rs 8000 family income topped NEET, got into AIIMS; AIR was…

Here's how to keep your gut healthy during festive season

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE