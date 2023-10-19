Meet CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company, who was first employee of Isha Ambani-led firm, earned Rs 1.3 lakh per day

As one of RBL's important figures, Darshan Mehta was hired as the company's first employee. He currently holds the position of president and MD at RBL, which is the dominant player in the lifestyle and luxury industry.

Many more people work to build Reliance into a prosperous empire in addition to the Ambani family members Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and others. As one of RBL's important figures, Darshan Mehta was hired as the company's first employee. He currently holds the position of president and MD at RBL, which is the dominant player in the lifestyle and luxury industry.

Who is Darshan Mehta?

Chartered Accountant by profession, Darshan Mehta started his career as a senior executive at Trikaya Grey Advertising, which was eventually purchased by WPP. In the early 2000s, he played a key role in the introduction of sportswear brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, and Nautica to India. In 2020–2021, Darshan Mehta received a salary of Rs. 4.89 crores.

RBL has now engaged in the fast-developing beverage industry by importing iconic British chain Pret A Manger to India. The Bandra-Kurla complex in Mumbai is home to Pret A Manger's first location in the country. Tata Starbucks and Pret A Manger will be in direct competition.

It's noteworthy that the Tata Group and the American coffee giant Starbucks have partnered. Isha Ambani, the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is running RBL (Reliance Brands Limited) which was founded in 2007. The corporation currently has a market capitalization of 125 billion dollars, Financial Express reported.

Over 50 companies, including some of the most well-known in the world, have cooperated with it, such as Jimmy Choo, Ermenegildo Zegna, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Burberry, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The RBL quarter, which ended on December 31, 2022, saw sales of Rs 67634 crore. The profit grew, going from Rs. 2259 crore to Rs 2400.