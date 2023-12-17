Meet CEO of India's most valued IT firm with mcap Rs 14 lakh crore; not Shiv Nadar, Narayana Murthy

K. Krithivasan serves as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global supplier of IT solutions and consulting services. TCS's market valuation increased by the most amount among the top ten companies, from Rs 85,493.74 crore to Rs 14,12,412 crore (Rs 14 lakh cr)

Amidst an overall optimistic trend in stocks, the aggregate market valuation of nine of the top ten most valued companies increased by Rs 2.26 lakh crore last week. The largest gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys. TCS's market valuation increased by the most amount among the top ten companies, from Rs 85,493.74 crore to Rs 14,12,412.13 crore (Rs 14 lakh crore).

TCS has garnered respect from industry leaders due to its global clientele and workforce. Large companies are difficult to manage, and only a select group of exceptionally talented individuals are able to guide the organisation through difficult times. K Krithivasan is one such man who proved to be a crucial pillar in TCS's management.

As the managing director of TCS, an IIT alumnus, his path to becoming the head of the biggest IT business in India wasn't easy. A jobs issue in the IT major erupted when the engineer was named CEO, but Krithivasan was able to steer the business out of it.

Who is K Krithivasan?

K. Krithivasan serves as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global supplier of IT solutions and consulting services. TCS, which employs over 600,000 people across 50 sites, made US $27.9 billion in sales in FY23. Krithivasan held the position of Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group in his previous role.

Strong client connections, market positioning globally, and mindshare were all fostered by him. Throughout his over thirty years with TCS, he has helped customers with technology strategies, growth, and initiatives for change.

He completed his master's degree at IIT Kanpur after receiving his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madra. The present base pay for Krithivasan is Rs 10 lakh per month, or Rs 1.2 crore annually. This amount is subject to increase to Rs 16 lakh per month, or roughly Rs 1.90 crore, plus various benefits.