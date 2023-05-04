Search icon
Meet Celina Wadia, wife of Jeh Wadia whose family wealth is Rs 60,000 crore; he is related to Jinnah

Jehangir Wadia studied in the Lawrence School, Sanawar. He did his graduation and post-graduation from England's Warwick University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Celina Wadia is a fashion designer who runs the brand called C Femme. (File)

On May 2, billionaire Nusli Wadia's company, Go First, filed for bankruptcy. The company was founded by Wadia's son Jehangir (Jeh) Wadia, in 2005. The company has filed a massive document with the National Company Law Tribunal. Jeh is married to Celina Wadia. Who is Jeh Wadia? Who is Celina Wadia?

Jeh Wadia is the son of Nusli Wadia and former air hostess Maureen Wadia. His brother's name is Ness Wadia. Jeh is the great-grandson of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. His father is the son of Jinnah's daughter, Dina Wadia.

Jehangir Wadia studied in the Lawrence School, Sanawar. He did his graduation and post-graduation from England. 

He is married to Celina, who is from Australia.

They got married in 2003. They had met in England. They have two children -- Jr Jagangir and Ella.

She is a fashion designer who runs the brand called C Femme.

They live in Mumbai in a plush apartment. The house has seven bedrooms, four dining rooms etc.

Celina is a socialite in Mumbai. They met when Celina was 19 years old. Her father is Croatian. She spent her childhood in Perth and London.

Jeh Wadia was the Director of Go First, Bombay Dyeing and Bombay Realty. He was also on the board of Britannia. He resigned from Go First last year, following massive losses.

Dina Wadia was estranged with her father. She only visited Pakistan twice -- at the death of her father and in 2004. 

She passed away a few years ago.

Nusli Wadia's net worth is around Rs 60,000 crore. 

In a 2013 interview, she told DNA that India deepened her spiritually. Talking about her husband, she said both of them were private individuals and very sensitive in approach.

They love to spend time with their family. "You could say he’s the male version of me and I’m the girl version of him,” she had said.

She finds Jeh inspirational as he is a very hard-working individual.

