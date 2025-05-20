Born in Delhi, Malhotra studied civil engineering at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani in Rajasthan before moving to Canada in 1971 at age 22.

Indian-Canadian businessman Bill Maholtra revolutionised the real estate market in Ottawa by founding Claridge Homes in 1986. His company has built over 14,000 properties, including homes, condos and retirement homes, earning him the title 'Condo King' and making him the richest Indian in Canada.

Born in Delhi, Malhotra studied civil engineering at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani in Rajasthan before moving to Canada in 1971 at age 22. His journey in Canada began with working in an engineering firm. Claridge Icon, a 469-foot-tall building, is one of his company's most notable projects.

Bill Malhotra is also a philanthropist, the owner of the Ottawa Senators hockey team. He actively participates in the city's development. According to Forbes, his net worth is approximately $2.3 billion (Rs 19,205 crore). However, his net worth is no match for Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The name "Claridge" is close to Malhotra's heart, inspired by a hotel in New Delhi where he spent memorable moments with his father.

His sons Neil and Shawn are minority owners of Claridge Homes.