More than a century ago, a family from Gujarat’s Kutch region, relocated to the picturesque island nation of Seychelles, the archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean. Over time, the Gujarati family established themselves as a prominent business force with their entrepreneurial bent of mind. Their trading company expanded further into a large retail store, banking and shipping agency. Fast-forward to the third generation and a new entrepreneurial venture unfolded about a decade ago. We are talking about the rich legacy of Jivan Jetha Shah, who is now carried forward by his grandson Sunil Shah.

Sunil Shah, a visionary entrepreneur from Seychelles, the journey began in 1988 when he joined his father, Anant Shah, at their accounting firm, after qualifying as a chartered accountant. He later became a BDO Associate in 2008, merging with a prominent practice in Mauritius.

In a bold move, Sunil Shah and his father transformed a private island into an ultra-luxurious resort. This ambitious project, Enchanted Island Resort on Round Island, which spanned five years and required a significant investment of nearly $9 million, was undertaken by the Shah family, who also own and operate AJ Shah & Associates, a reputable accounting firm based in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles.

Sunil Shah's luxury resort boasts 10 exclusive villas, each featuring a private plunge pool, outdoor shower, and gazebo for al fresco dining. Following his father's passing in 2015, Shah's wife Babita, and two of their three children, Sanjana and Vishal, played instrumental roles in establishing the premium resort on their private island.

Despite entrusting day-to-day operations to Dubai-based JA Resorts & Hotels, Sunil, Sanjana, and Vishal remain deeply invested in maintaining and growing their dream business venture. After graduating from university in England, Sanjana and Vishal joined the family enterprise, bringing fresh perspectives to the table. Together, the trio collaborates on current projects and future plans, driving their business forward with a shared vision.