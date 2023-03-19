Meet B Raveendran, who fell in love with his student, got married, is CEO of Rs 1,890,000,000,000 company

Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath with Shah Rukh Khan

Byju’s co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath talked about their love story on Saturday (March 18) and during the conversation Byju Raveendran revealed that Divya was one of Byju's students when they fell in love with each other.

During a session of India Today conclave, Byju Raveendran said he noticed Divya because she used to ask many questions.

"How did the romance happen? I can tell you that I always used to teach in auditoriums like these or stadiums which are bigger than this, so it's very difficult to notice any particular student," he said. Byju Raveendran said that those who joined Byju’s as founding partners were also once his students.

"All of them are still here is a validation we have not changed our mission. We have changed business models, but we have stayed true to our mission of impact on students and it’s a big advantage being in this sector. It is very easy to attract talent and retain them," he said.

"She (Divya) used to stay back and ask a lot of questions so she got noticed and I don’t know when it changed and we became life partners," he added.

For her part, Divya Gokulnath said that it was not a case of opposites attract between them.

"We don’t know what came first. That has worked out very well. You know there is this whole notion that opposites attract. I say that’s a reel-life phenomenon, not a real-life situation," she said,

Byju and Divya tied the knot in 2009 and are the proud parents of two sons.

Byju’s is a highly successful company now and its valuation is USD 23 billion. Byju Raveendran is the CEO of Byju’s, while Divya Gokulnath is the director of Byju's. The educational technology company was founded in 2012.