The Ferrero Group was founded in 1946 by Pietro Ferrero, who opened a chocolate shop in Alba, Italy. The shop's initial product, Supercrema, a hazelnut spread, later evolved into Nutella. Today, the Ferrero Group is the world's second-largest confectionery company, selling beloved brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, and Tic Tac in over 170 countries. The family-owned business generated a remarkable Rs 1,43,619 crores (approximately $18.2 billion) in revenue in 2023.

Giovanni previously shared CEO responsibilities with his brother, Pietro, until Pietro's passing in 2011. In 2017, Giovanni stepped down as CEO to focus on corporate strategy, while maintaining his role as executive chairman. Under his leadership, The Ferrero Group made a significant acquisition in 2018, purchasing Nestle's entire U.S. confections business for Rs 20,440 crores (approximately $2.8 billion).

Further, The Ferrero Group made several strategic acquisitions, including British chocolatier Thorntons for Rs 1,033 crores (approximately $170 million) in 2015 and Kellogg's cookie businesses in 2019. These acquisitions mark a departure from Ferrero's father's business strategy, which focused on building in-house brands.

Giovanni Ferrero was born in Italy in April 1964. He attended the European School in Belgium and later studied marketing at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. His first job at the family company, Ferrero, was working with the Tic Tac brand in Belgium. Before taking the reins of the Ferrero Group, Giovanni Ferrero explored his creative side as a writer. He published four books in Italian, starting with the marketing-focused, Marketing progetto 2000. La gestione della complessita in 1990. He then went on to write three novels: Stelle di tenebra in 1999, Campo Paradiso in 2007, and Il canto delle farfalle in 2010.

According to Forbes, Giovanni Ferrero is ranked at 38 in the world’s billionaires list. He is one of the richest person in Italy with a net worth of $41 billion( approximately Rs 3,564,648,609,000) as of 2025. Giovanni Ferrero, the youngest son of Michele Ferrero who is the visionary creator of Nutella.

Ferrero leads the Ferrero Group, which has reported an impressive 8.9% revenue increase, reaching approximately $20.6 billion for the 2023/2024 financial year. He is married to Paola Rossi, and together they have two sons. The family resides in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, a charming town just outside of Brussels, Belgium.