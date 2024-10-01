Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

She was called ugly, made to beg for money, lost father during her boards; this actress now charges Rs 14 lakh per...

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Bollywood celebs who have licensed guns

Bollywood celebs who have licensed guns

Your favourite colour will tell your personality, check here

Your favourite colour will tell your personality, check here

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This erotic Bollywood thriller was inspired by Body Heat, Double Indemnity; wasn’t directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt

This erotic Bollywood thriller was inspired by Body Heat, Double Indemnity; wasn’t directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...

Sabeer Bhatia is the co-founder of Hotmail who revolutionized email services with his innovation and later sold it to Microsoft.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

Meet businessman who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his start-up to Microsoft for USD 400 million, he is...
Sabeer Bhatia with Aishwarya Rai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sabeer Bhatia, an Indian-born entrepreneur, made a significant impact in the tech world with the invention of Hotmail, one of the earliest web-based email services. Alongside his business partner Jack Smith, Bhatia co-created Hotmail in 1996, a service that forever changed the way people accessed and sent emails.

Creation of Hotmail
Before Hotmail, email services were tied to specific devices, meaning users could only access their inboxes from the computer where the account was registered. Hotmail revolutionized this by allowing people to check their emails from any device with an internet connection. Launched on July 4, 1996, it gave users unprecedented freedom and flexibility in managing their communication. The service quickly gained popularity, attracting millions of users around the world.

Bhatia and Smith were able to bring their vision to life with the help of venture capital funding from Draper Fisher Jurvetson, a firm that supported their innovative idea. By December 1997, just 18 months after its launch, Hotmail had approximately 8.5 million users globally.

Microsoft acquires Hotmail
Hotmail’s rapid growth caught the attention of Microsoft, a tech giant that saw the platform’s potential. Initially, Microsoft offered to buy Hotmail for $140 million. However, after months of negotiations, Bhatia and Smith finally sold the service to Microsoft in 1997 for $400 million (around ₹2,950 crore today).

Bhatia later explained that while Hotmail had tremendous potential, they chose to sell it because their resources were limited, and Microsoft had the capability to create a competing service that could have overshadowed their success. Selling to Microsoft allowed Hotmail to grow under the umbrella of a powerful company.

Life after Hotmail
After the acquisition, Bhatia worked with Microsoft for about a year before moving on to pursue other projects. He launched ventures like JaxtrSMS, a messaging service, and Arzoo Inc., an e-commerce firm. However, neither of these projects managed to replicate the success of Hotmail, and both were eventually shut down.

In 2021, Bhatia co-founded ShowReel, an AI-powered learning platform, alongside Aji Abraham. This venture marked his latest attempt at creating something new in the tech world, although it is yet to achieve widespread success like Hotmail.

Sabeer Bhatia’s Net Worth and Personal Life
Despite some setbacks in his entrepreneurial career, Sabeer Bhatia's net worth is still impressive, standing at approximately ₹1,660 crore. His journey highlights both the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

Born on December 30, 1968, into a Sindhi-Hindu family, Bhatia’s personal life also saw significant changes. He married Tanya Sharma in 2008, and they have a daughter named Arianna. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in 2013 when the couple filed for divorce in a San Francisco court.

Though Bhatia has not been able to replicate the groundbreaking success of Hotmail, his contribution to the tech world remains significant. Hotmail eventually transformed into what is now known as Microsoft Outlook, a widely used email service. Bhatia’s story continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the importance of innovation, adaptability, and perseverance in the tech industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

Big drama at Shan Masood's press conference, PCB director says, 'Pakistan ka captain baitha…'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement