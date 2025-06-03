He was born on January 18, 1961, is a Columbia University graduate with an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development.

Juhi Chawla, known for her smile and acting in the 1990s, starred in superhit films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.' She was considered as one of the top actresses in the Bollywood in 90s. However, despise enjoying massive popularity on-screen, Juhi kept her personalife away from the public eye.

When Juhi was at the peak of her career, she secretly got married to Indian businessman and chairman of Mehta Group, Jay Mehta in 1995. She kept her marriage a seceret because Juhi feared that it might affect her popularity. Jay Mehta, a billionaire businessman and chairman of Mehta Group, is also a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

About Juhi Chawala's husband Jay Mehta's early life

Jay Mehta, born on January 18, 1961, is a Columbia University graduate with an MBA from the International Institute of Management Development. He was previously married to Sujata Birla, who passed away in the 1990 crash of Indian Airlines Flight 605. After this, he met Juhi Chawla through Rakesh Roshan, with their friendship evolving into a romantic relationship.

Jay Mehta's net worth

Jay Mehta is the chairman of the Mehta Group, whose net worth is more than Rs 4171 crores (500 million dollars). This company works in areas like cement, packaging, horticulture and building materials. Jai and Juhi live in a luxurious house in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, which has two full floors. His daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun are also taking an interest in the family business.

Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla's love story

Juhi and Jay first met at a dinner party. Juhi revealed in an interview that she was dealing with the loss of her mother and concerns about her career when she got married. Her mother-in-law advised her to continue her acting career.

Juhi Chawla's net worth

For the unversed, in 2024, Juhi Chawla has received the honour of being India's richest actress. According to the Hurun Rich List 2024, her wealth is Rs 4600 crores ($580 million), which is the highest among all the other beauties. She is only behind her close friend Shah Rukh Khan in the list of richest actors.

Jay Mehta and Kolkata Knight Riders

In 2007, Jay Mehta, along with Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan, invested heavily in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), purchasing the team for $75 million, equivalent to about Rs 624 crore. At the time, Mehta's business was facing difficulties, yet he took a chance. KKR has since become one of the most successful teams in the IPL, winning the championship three times, an achievement Mehta considers his best investment.

Meanwhile, today, Juhi and Jay have been married for thirty years, and their daughter Jhanvi participated in the IPL 2025 auction, representing KKR.