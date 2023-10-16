Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

Rahul’s siblings Aarti and Nisha Jagtiani are all part of the core leadership and manage different aspects of Landmark Group.

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director of Dubai-based retailing giant Landmark Group. He has been involved in the strategic development of the Group's retail business in the Middle East and India.

Rahul oversees the Group’s digital functions including E-commerce, IT, Analytics and Loyalty. Rahul is an alumnus of the Georgetown University, United States of America.

Rahul Jagtiani is the son of the late Micky Jagtiani, who was one of the richest Indians in Dubai. Micky Jagtiani, who died on May 23, 2023, has an inspiring rags-to-riches story where he started out as a taxi driver and a hotel cleaner but worked very hard to set up a multi-billion dollar business empire. Mukesh 'Micky' Jagtiani went to school in Chennai and Mumbai before relocating to the Middle East and then London, where he eventually dropped out of school and started working as a cab driver to make ends meet. Micky acquired a store selling baby supplies in Bahrain in 1973 and later grew his company to become a billionaire entrepreneur.

Following Micky Jagtiani's demise, leadership of the Landmark Group has been assumed by his wife Renuka Jagtiani who now serves as the chairperson of Landmark Group.

Recently, Renuka Jagtiani has entered the Forbes list of 100 richest Indians for the first time. Ranked 44, her estimated net worth is $4.8 billion (approx Rs 39,900 crore). Renuka Jagtiani joined Landmark in 1993, as per Forbes report. She had a key role in establishing the company's India division in 1999, which now has over 900 outlets.

Rahul’s siblings Aarti and Nisha Jagtiani are all part of the core leadership and manage different aspects of Landmark Group.