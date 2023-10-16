Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

Meet woman who owns India’s most expensive SUV that even Mukesh Ambani doesn’t have, Rolls-Royce that costs…

Meet India’s richest singer, it’s not Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, her net worth is…

Meet engineer who left high-paying German job to build Rs 13260 crore multibagger company, he earned…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

8 Bigg Boss contestants who were exempted from show's strict ‘only Hindi’ rule

World Food Day 2023: 10 gut-boosting foods for healthy digestive system

7 early signs of Parkinson's disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet businessman who is son of one of UAE's richest Indian, heir to Rs 78000 crore business empire in Dubai

Rahul’s siblings Aarti and Nisha Jagtiani are all part of the core leadership and manage different aspects of Landmark Group.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director of Dubai-based retailing giant Landmark Group. He has been involved in the strategic development of the Group's retail business in the Middle East and India.

Rahul oversees the Group’s digital functions including E-commerce, IT, Analytics and Loyalty. Rahul is an alumnus of the Georgetown University, United States of America.

Rahul Jagtiani is the son of the late Micky Jagtiani, who was one of the richest Indians in Dubai. Micky Jagtiani, who died on May 23, 2023, has an inspiring rags-to-riches story where he started out as a taxi driver and a hotel cleaner but worked very hard to set up a multi-billion dollar business empire. Mukesh 'Micky' Jagtiani went to school in Chennai and Mumbai before relocating to the Middle East and then London, where he eventually dropped out of school and started working as a cab driver to make ends meet. Micky acquired a store selling baby supplies in Bahrain in 1973 and later grew his company to become a billionaire entrepreneur.

Following Micky Jagtiani's demise, leadership of the Landmark Group has been assumed by his wife Renuka Jagtiani who now serves as the chairperson of Landmark Group. 

Recently, Renuka Jagtiani has entered the Forbes list of 100 richest Indians for the first time. Ranked 44, her estimated net worth is $4.8 billion (approx Rs 39,900 crore). Renuka Jagtiani joined Landmark in 1993, as per Forbes report. She had a key role in establishing the company's India division in 1999, which now has over 900 outlets. 

Rahul’s siblings Aarti and Nisha Jagtiani are all part of the core leadership and manage different aspects of Landmark Group.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Noida's air quality recorded in 'poor 'category, AQI at 204

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad; makes it 8-0 in WC

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states until October 16, check latest forecast here

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE