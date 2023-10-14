Headlines

Meet businessman who hosted Amitabh Bachchan's grand birthday celebration, honoured Bollywood superstar with gold statue

Businessman Sunil Shah acquired valuable possessions like two cars once driven by Amitabh Bachchan, several of his clothes and many souvenirs signed and letters penned by him. He has now added a shiny new Big B statue made of 500g gold to his collection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

As Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday this week, one extraordinary tribute came from businessman Sunil Shah of Surat. The industrialist known for his Big B fandom, came up with probably his biggest tribute for perhaps the greatest actor India has ever produced. 

Shah hosted a special birthday celebration at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium which saw thousands pay a visit to be part of the tribute. Not just that, Shah also got a bust of Amitabh Bachchan made in gold weighing 500 grams to mark his birthday which falls on October 11. But what made it all the more special was that the living legend himself graced the event virtually. 

Shah is a 43-year old businessman with interests in the jewellery manufacturing industry and IT sector. His fandom began with collecting Big B’s pictures as a child. Shah’s passion as an Amitabh Bachchan fan increased over the years. He acquired valuable possessions like two cars once driven by the KBC star, 10 suits and coats, and many souvenirs signed and letters penned by him. He has now added a shiny new Big B bust made of 500g gold to his collection, according to a Time of India report. Apart from celebrating Bachchan’s birthday annually, Shah also contributes through social service to mark the launches of Big B movies.

The grand event hosted by Shah included an exhibition on Amitabh Bachchan with autographed clothing, literature and letters penned by him on display. The event saw over a thousand fans wear custom-made clothing to mark the day. Bachchan, while addressing the attendees through an online meet, expressed his gratitude to the businessman and highlighted that his fandom had resulted in Big B agreeing to the only such event celebrated for his birthday that he attended virtually, according to an Ahmedabad Mirror report.

