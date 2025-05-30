There are many success stories around us. But some of them are particularly interesting and inspiring. One such story is of businessman Ajay Singhal, who had started out with just a small office, one truck, and a big dream more than four decades ago in 1982.

There are many success stories around us. But some of them are particularly interesting and inspiring. One such story is of businessman Ajay Singhal, who had started out with just a small office, one truck, and a big dream more than four decades ago in 1982. Today, his business empire rakes in a turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore and employs more than 5,000 people. Read on to know more about his incredible journey.

First business

Singhal earned a pre-engineering diploma from Rohtak Government College in Haryana and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree from the Delhi University. At the age of just 18 years, Singhal, along with an uncle, established a radio parts manufacturing factory on the outskirts of the national capital city in 1978 with an investment of merely Rs 3,000. After running it for four years, the duo sold the business for Rs 60,000 -- considered a huge amount in those days.

Journey from one to 5K

In 1982, Singhal joined another uncle to set up a small office in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and started a transport business with just one truck. A major breakthrough for the business came the next year as they bagged Maruti Suzuki as a client. Then there was no looking back for them. The firm continued to add key clients, including industry bigwigs Bajaj and Tata. Over the decades, the company has amassed a fleet of as many as 5,000 trucks. The company is called Om Group, operating in automobile logistics as well as in the area of warehousing facilities.

Future plans

Singhal has strived to keep his company trucks modern by using the latest indigenous technology. Singhal's son, Raghav, a business administration (BBA) graduate, also holds a key role at the company and aims to take it forward with fresh and modern-day ideas.