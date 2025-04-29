The family’s involvement in the paint business dates back to 1898, when their grandfather opened a small shop in Amritsar. After graduating from DU, the brothers expanded the family business by launching new outlets in Amritsar, which by the 1970s were generating annual revenues of Rs 10 lakh.

Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, known as the Dhingra Brothers, have played an important role in transforming Berger Paints into an industry powerhouse only next to Asian Paints. By 2023, Berger Paints reported revenues of Rs 10,619 crore. The company’s reach extends internationally, with operations in countries such as Russia, Poland, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

The Dhingra family’s involvement in the paint business dates back to 1898, when their grandfather opened a small shop in Amritsar. After graduating from Delhi University, Kuldip and Gurbachan expanded the family business by launching new outlets in Amritsar, which by the 1970s were generating annual revenues of around Rs 10 lakh. Their ambitions soon took them overseas, and by the 1980s, they had become the largest exporters of paint to the Soviet Union, with annual exports worth Rs 300 crore.

A defining moment came in the 1990s when the brothers acquired Berger Paints from Vijay Mallya’s UB Group. This acquisition marked the beginning of a new era for the company. Leveraging innovative marketing strategies and a commitment to delivering quality products at affordable prices, the Dhingra Brothers revitalized Berger Paints, building strong brand loyalty both in India and abroad.

Under their leadership, Berger Paints has not only expanded its product range but also established joint ventures with international companies, such as Nippon Paints of Japan and Becker Coatings of Sweden, and made significant acquisitions, including Bolix S.A. in Poland and Jenson & Nicholson Nepal. The company has also been a leader in industrial and decorative coatings, contributing to major infrastructure projects in India.

Today, Kuldip Singh Dhingra serves as Chairman and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra as Vice Chairman of Berger Paints. According to Forbes, their combined net worth is estimated at $7.5 billion (approximately Rs 63,800 crore) as of 2024. The next generation is also actively involved, with Kuldip’s daughter Rishma Kaur and Gurbachan’s son Kanwardip Singh Dhingra serving as Executive Directors at the company’s Kolkata headquarters.