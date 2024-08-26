Twitter
Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

The Dhingra family's roots in the paint business date back to 1898. After completing their studies at Delhi University, Kuldip and Gurbachan expanded their family business by establishing new stores in Amritsar.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

The Dhingra Brothers, Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, have propelled Berger Paints into a leading position within the paint industry. By 2023, Berger Paints had achieved revenues of Rs 10,619 crore, making it the second-largest paint company in India, just behind Asian Paints. The company’s operations extend beyond India, with a presence in countries such as Russia, Poland, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Kuldip Singh Dhingra holds the role of Chairman at Berger Paints, while his brother, Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, serves as Vice Chairman. According to Forbes, the combined net worth of the Dhingra Brothers stands at $8.2 billion (around Rs 68,467 crore).

The Dhingra family's roots in the paint business date back to 1898. After completing their studies at Delhi University, Kuldip and Gurbachan expanded their family business by establishing new stores in Amritsar.

By the 1970s, these ventures were generating annual revenues of approximately Rs 10 lakh. In the 1980s, the Dhingras made significant strides internationally, becoming the largest exporters of paint to the Soviet Union, with an annual business worth Rs 300 crore.

A pivotal moment in their journey came in the 1990s, when the brothers acquired Berger Paints from Vijay Mallya, a prominent British paint company. Their innovative approach to marketing, along with a commitment to providing quality products at reasonable prices, helped them cultivate strong brand loyalty both domestically and internationally.

Today, the next generation of the Dhingra family continues to lead Berger Paints towards further success. Kuldip Singh Dhingra's daughter, Rishma Kaur, and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra's son, Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, both serve as Executive Directors at Berger Paints, headquartered in Kolkata. Under their guidance, Berger Paints is positioned for continued growth and expansion in the global market.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
