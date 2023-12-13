Headlines

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought failing company from Vijay Mallya, built it into Rs 56,000 crore firm

Know the inspiring story of this brother duo who turned a failing company into one of India's top firms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

An entrepreneur needs to identify the right properties to invest in to make it big in the business. While many people struggle to make this decision this person along with his brother hit the bull's eye. 

This brother duo brought a failing property and turned it into a massive success. We are talking about Kuldip Singh Dhingra and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra who turned their fate with hard work and dedication. 

Born in a business family in Amritsar, Punjab, the Dhingra brothers grew up with a generic sense of business. Both the brother completed their graduation from Delhi University and set out to conquer the business world as shopkeepers in Amritsar. 

By the 1970s, their annual turnover from the shop was Rs 10 lakh and gradually their business started to grow resulting in the Dhingra brothers becoming the largest paint exporter to the Soviet Union in the 1980s. 

Kuldip Singh was still not satisfied and wanted to take his business to even bigger heights. His target was to acquire Berger Paints, a company which belonged to the UB Group of Vijay Mallya at the time. 

After a lot of trying, they were able to crack a meeting with Mallya and the Dhingra brothers bought the Berger Paints.  At the time Berger Paints was the smallest paint maker but the Dhingra brothers turned it into a over Rs 56,000 crore firm. 

Read: Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

With their successful multi-million dollar business, the two siblings have a net worth of around Rs 25,000 crore each ($3.1 billion) in 2023. Kuldip serves as the chairman of Berger Paints while Gurbachan is the vice chairman.

