Many people in India are familiar with popular products like Manforce condoms, Gas-O-Fast antacid, and the multivitamin HealthOK. But not everyone knows the story of the people behind these successful products. These well-known brands are made by Mankind Pharma, a major pharmaceutical company co-founded by brothers Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja in 1995. Today, Mankind Pharma is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in India and has a market capitalisation of Rs 97,572 crore. The company has grown steadily over the years, thanks to the leadership and vision of the Juneja brothers. Ramesh Juneja serves as the chairman and whole-time director of the company. He has over 31 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. His younger brother, Rajeev Juneja, is the vice chairman and managing director, with more than 29 years of experience in the same field. Interestingly, Ramesh Juneja is the one who came up with the names of their famous brands, including Manforce, Gas-O-Fast, and HealthOK.

Humble Beginnings in Meerut

The Juneja brothers come from Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh. Their early careers were very modest. Ramesh started out as a medical representative (MR) for a pharma company, while Rajeev worked in a chemist’s shop. Despite their simple beginnings, the brothers had big dreams. A fun fact is that both brothers were born on the same date, but 10 years apart.

When they started Mankind Pharma, the company had only Rs 50 lakh in capital and just 20 employees. During the first year, they launched their operations in just two states. Over time, their business expanded massively across India and even internationally.

In April 2023, Mankind Pharma launched its initial public offering (IPO), attracting attention from investors and the public alike. Two major private equity firms, Capital International and ChrysCapital, have invested in the company, showing strong trust in its potential.

According to Forbes, Ramesh Juneja now has a real-time net worth of Rs 27,472 crore, while Rajeev Juneja has a net worth of Rs 26,613.5 crore. Their journey from a small business in Meerut to becoming industry giants is truly inspiring.