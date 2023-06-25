Meet brother, sister who are both CEOs, built companies worth crores separately, were inspired by...

Meet brother, sister who are both CEOs, built companies worth crores separately, check net worth, business details | Photo: Instagram

Seeing their parents leaving cushy professional careers to take the leap into business, Tara and Nikil Viswanathan grew up learning entrepreneurial skills. The siblings are now both successful CEOs with multi-billion dollar firms.

Elder sibling Nikil Viswanathan is 35 and already a billionaire. He is the founder and CEO of Alchemy. The company is called ‘Microsoft of Blockchain’ and is valued at over Rs 83,000 crore ($10.2 billion). On the other hand, Tara’s company Rupa Health is revolutionising healthcare and has a reported valuation of around Rs 650-950 crore) ($80-120 million).

Both Tara and Nikil learnt the art of taking risks and the skill of perseverance from their parents. Their father was a doctor and mother and accountant. But with the kids still in school, they decided to open their own venture. The business struggled for years due to the dot com bubble bursting. Their company today handles transactions of over $4 billion annually.

The Viswanathan brother and sister are alumni of the prestigious Stanford University in the US. 35-year-old Nikil worked for the likes of Facebook, Google and Microsoft before building multiple businesses. He earlier found success with social app Down To Lunch. Tara, 33, has worked for multiple firms before becoming an entrepreneur.

Nikil is among the richest people in the world and features on the Forbes list of billionaires. He has a net worth of around Rs 14,752 crore ($1.8 billion).