Meet brother-sister duo, who runs companies worth crores as CEOs, they are from...

Nikil and Tara Viswanathan, the successful siblings, are both CEOs of companies valued in the billions.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

Meet brother-sister duo, who runs companies worth crores as CEOs, they are from...
Nikil and Tara Viswanathan
Tara and Nikil Viswanathan grew up learning entrepreneurial skills from their parents, who left secure professional careers to dive into business. This early exposure to risk-taking and perseverance helped shape their own successful careers as CEOs of multi-billion-dollar companies.

Nikil Viswanathan, the elder sibling at 35, is already a billionaire. He is the founder and CEO of Alchemy, a company often referred to as the "Microsoft of Blockchain." Alchemy has achieved a remarkable valuation of over ₹49,800 crores (approximately $6 billion). Nikil's journey to success included stints at major tech firms like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft before he ventured into the startup world. He also found success with the social app Down To Lunch before establishing Alchemy.

Tara Viswanathan, 33, is the CEO of Rupa Health, a company making significant strides in healthcare. Rupa Health's valuation ranges between ₹6,640 crores and ₹9,960 crores, translating to roughly $80 to $120 million. Before her entrepreneurial success, Tara worked for several companies, gaining valuable experience that she later applied to her own business ventures.

The Viswanathan siblings learned the importance of taking risks and the value of persistence from their parents. Their father was a doctor, and their mother was an accountant. Despite their professional success, the family's initial business venture struggled during the dot-com bubble burst, which provided the siblings with a firsthand understanding of the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Both Tara and Nikil are graduates of Stanford University, a prestigious institution that helped further their careers. Nikil's achievements have earned him a spot on the Forbes list of billionaires, highlighting his remarkable success in the tech industry.

