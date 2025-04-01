The Bollywood star named the company after his hometown in the western district of Sikkim.

Many Bollywood veterans started their companies after a successful career in the film industry. They have established big brands in different fields. One such actor-turned-entrepreneur is Danny Denzongpa, who is known for some of the biggest hits in the Hindi film industry. He also became popular for his roles as villains. Today, Danny runs Yuksom Breweries, a 100-crore beer empire. He reportedly surpassed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to build India's third-largest beer brand, Yuksom Breweries.

Danny established Yuksom Breweries in 1987 in South Sikkim. The Bollywood star named the company after his hometown in the western district of Sikkim. The Denzong Breweries Pvt. Ltd. greenfield project was then set up in Odisha in 2005. Subsequently, it acquired Rhino Agencies Ltd. in Assam in 2009. Together, the three breweries have a production capacity of over 680,000 HL per annum, as per the company's website. The company advanced to become the number one brewery in Northeast India.

Born in 1948 as Tshering Phintso Denzongpa in Sikkim, Danny embarked on his acting journey in 1971 with the film Zaroorat. His career quickly gained momentum, and he became one of Bollywood's most iconic antagonists. He starred in numerous successful films, including Love Story, Ghatak, Agneepath, Khuda Gawah, Krantiveer, and China Gate. Even though he is no longer active in big screens, his fans continue to admire his past performances.

