Meet boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar, who worked as COO at Aman Gupta's company, his salary hits new high, will now earn...

Gaurav Nayyar has been boAt's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for three years. Read here to know what will happen to Aman Gupta after Gaurav Nayyar takes charge as CEO.

Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company of boAt, has announced a significant leadership change.The comapny said that its board of directors has appointed Gaurav Nayyar as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Nayyar has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the past three years.

Who is boAt's new CEO Gaurav Nayyar?

Gaurav Nayyar has been boAt's Chief Operating Officer (COO) for three years and brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He is a chartered accountant by training and an alumnus of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and the Indian School of Business. Before joining boAt, Nayyar worked with Bain & Company and KPMG.

Aman Gupta's New Role at boAt?

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, will transition to the role of Non-Executive Director on the company's board. This change will allow Gupta to focus on other aspects of the business while ensuring continuity of the brand's vision and strategy. Gupta expressed his excitement about the new leadership and confidence in Nayyar's abilities, highlighting the company's growth and evolution over the years.

“When Sameer and I started boAt, our ambition was to build something bold, enduring and impactful and the journey so far has exceeded my expectations. Over the past several years, Sameer has done an outstanding job as CEO leading the company and preparing it for this next stage in its evolution. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together and equally excited to see Gaurav take the helm," Gupta said.

Sameer Mehta's new responsibilities

Sameer Mehta, co-founder and current CEO of boAt, will assume the role of Executive Director. Mehta will focus on driving the company's long-term strategy and support Nayyar in his new role. Gupta praised Mehta's leadership and credited him with preparing the company for its next stage of growth.

boAt's future plans under Gaurav Nayyar's leadership

Under Nayyar's leadership, boAt plans to build on its market leadership and expand its product offerings. The company has been a significant player in the Indian consumer electronics market, known for its affordable and stylish audio accessories. With Nayyar at the helm, boAt aims to continue its growth trajectory and strengthen its position in the market.

What will be Gaurav Nayyar's new salary after becoming boAt's CEO?

The salary for boAt's current CEO, Gaurav Nayyar, is not yet public, but in a previous filing, boAt's CEO, Vivek Gambhir, had a remuneration of Rs 1.2 crore from April to September FY2022. The salaries of boAt's co-founders, Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta, have also been declining, according to a May 2025 report.

According to a report by Storyboard18, boAt's co-founders, Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta, have seen a significant decline in their pay, with a 91% decrease over more than three years, from Rs 6 crore in FY2019 to Rs 50 lakh in the first half of fiscal 2022.

When Aman Gupta founded boAt?

Aman Gupta co-founded boAt in 2016 with Sameer Mehta, and the company has since become one of the leading consumer electronics brands in India. Gupta's marketing expertise and vision have been instrumental in boAt's success. He has been recognized for his contributions to the industry, including the Businessworld Young Entrepreneur Award and the Entrepreneur India Tech 25 Class