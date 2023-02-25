Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet the CEO who earned Rs 12 crore per hour in 2022, his net worth is….

According to reports, Schwarzman earned around USD 1 billion in dividends and USD 253.1 million in compensation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Meet the CEO who earned Rs 12 crore per hour in 2022, his net worth is….
File photo

Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman created history by earning a whopping USD 1.27 billion in 2022.

Investing titan Schwarzman owns around 20% of Blackstone shares. According to reports, Schwarzman earned around USD 1 billion in dividends and USD 253.1 million in compensation.

Schwarzman’s annual earnings in 2021 was USD 1.1 billion. His latest earnings make him the one of Wall Street’s highest earners. The Blackstone CEO has a net worth of USD 30.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

 “I own a lot of stock, and I invest in all of our funds, so the firm is my family office,” Schwarzman, 76, said at an industry conference this year.

Schwarzman heir apparent as CEO, Jon Gray, who is also the Blackstone President, earned USD 479.2 million in 2022. That included USD 182.7 million from dividends tied to his 3% stake in Blackstone.

 “Blackstone has a performance-driven compensation model that is built on long-term alignment with our investors,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Stephen Schwarzman was born on February 14, 1947. He had established The Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm in 1985 with Peter G. Peterson, former chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers and US Secretary of Commerce under President Richard Nixon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.