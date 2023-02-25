Meet the CEO who earned Rs 12 crore per hour in 2022, his net worth is….

File photo

Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman created history by earning a whopping USD 1.27 billion in 2022.

Investing titan Schwarzman owns around 20% of Blackstone shares. According to reports, Schwarzman earned around USD 1 billion in dividends and USD 253.1 million in compensation.

Schwarzman’s annual earnings in 2021 was USD 1.1 billion. His latest earnings make him the one of Wall Street’s highest earners. The Blackstone CEO has a net worth of USD 30.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“I own a lot of stock, and I invest in all of our funds, so the firm is my family office,” Schwarzman, 76, said at an industry conference this year.

Schwarzman heir apparent as CEO, Jon Gray, who is also the Blackstone President, earned USD 479.2 million in 2022. That included USD 182.7 million from dividends tied to his 3% stake in Blackstone.

“Blackstone has a performance-driven compensation model that is built on long-term alignment with our investors,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Stephen Schwarzman was born on February 14, 1947. He had established The Blackstone Group, a global private equity firm in 1985 with Peter G. Peterson, former chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers and US Secretary of Commerce under President Richard Nixon.