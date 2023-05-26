Meet Bisakh Mondal, farmer's son who received job offers from Google, Amazon, Meta; bagged yearly salary package of... | Photo: LinkedIn

Reputable colleges like IIT, IIM, etc. are recognised for providing students with massive salary packages from major corporations throughout the world. These colleges frequently offer students pay packages in the millions. Although Bisakh Mondal, who wasn't an IIT or IIM student, was able to succeed in interviews with major corporations like Google, Amazon, and Meta and subsequently landed a position in London with a salary of Rs 1.8 crore per year.

Who is Bisakh Mondal?

Bisakh Mondal, a native of Kolkata, has consistently performed well in school. In Rampurhat, Birbhum, Bisakh Mondal comes from a humble household. Bisakh's father is a farmer while his mother is an Anganwadi worker.

According to his LinkedIn page, Bisakh passed the class 12 board test in 2018 with a board rank of 12 and a 95.8% passing percentage. He then transferred to West Bengal's Jadavpur University, where he received his B.Tech in computer science. Last year, Bisakh, a computer science fourth-year student, took the position with the highest salary.

Several media outlets report that he joined Facebook in September. He was offered a position as a software developer at Google and Amazon before deciding to accept this one. Facebook gave Bisakh the best salary package, so he selected them.

What made Bikash Mondal succeed in his all interviews with Amazon, Google, and Facebook?

Bisakh said that it is difficult to pass interviews with Facebook, Google, and Amazon. He further said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, he got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside of his courses studies which helped him to succeed in interviews, Indian Express reported.