Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

Binny Bansal’s co-founder Sachin Bansal sold his entire 5 percent stake in Flipkart to Walmart for 1 billion dollars.

Walmart’s stake in Flipkart has reportedly risen to around 80 percent. According to regulatory filings in Singapore, the company’s co-founder Binny Bansal and other minor stakeholders sold their shares to the American giant.

ET reported that Bansal would have earned 650 million dollars (Rs 5347 crore) in the current secondary transaction. Flipkart is valued at 35 billion dollars.

In December 2021, Flipkart raised 3.6 billion dollars. At that time, Bansal had sold part of his stake for around 250 million dollars. He was left with just 2 percent stake.

Investment firms, Tiger Global and Accel Partners, have sold their holding of 5 percent to the American giant.

Tiger Global gained 3.5 billion dollars on its Flipkart invested, reported ET.

Binny Bansal is an IIT Delhi graduate. He is now based in Singapore. He often visits India and invests in local companies. The newspaper had reported that he might invest 100-150 million dollars in PhonePe.

His firm, Three State Ventures, invested Rs 240 crore in Ankit Nagori’s Curefoods.

Who is Binny Bansal? Binny founded the company in 2007 with Sachin Bansal. Flipkart was initially an online seller of books. They started the company with a polled capital of 6000 dollars.

He is a native of Chandigarh. His father is a retired bank manager. His mother also worked in the government sector. Before co-founding Flipkart, he worked at Amazon for several month.

His net worth is over Rs 11500 crore, according to Forbes.