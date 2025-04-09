Binay Raghuram Shetty, BR Shetty's son, serves as the CEO of BRS Ventures, the family's holding company. His career includes leadership roles in various organisations within the Shetty business network.

Dr BR Shetty, once a prominent UAE-based Indian businessman, saw his healthcare empire crumble after allegations of financial irregularities. He founded NMC Health in 1975, which he had to sell for just Rs 74 after accusations by Muddy Waters Research of concealing substantial debt from investors.

Born in 1942 in Karnataka's Udupi, Shetty arrived in Dubai in 1973 with minimal funds. He began as a pharmaceutical salesman and gradually built influential connections. His entrepreneurial journey led to the establishment of NMC Health, the UAE's pioneering private healthcare provider. Shetty's business portfolio expanded to include Neopharma, Finablr, and BRS Ventures.



At his peak, Shetty's net worth reached approximately $3 billion. His lifestyle reflected his success, with ownership of private aircraft, luxury vehicles, and prime real estate, including multiple floors in the Burj Khalifa.

Who is Binay Raghuram Shetty?

Binay Raghuram Shetty, BR Shetty's son, serves as the CEO of BRS Ventures, the family's holding company. His career includes leadership roles in various organisations within the Shetty business network. Binay has held positions such as Vice Chairman at Travelex Holdings Ltd. and directorships at NMC Health Plc and Finablr Plc. He has also served on the boards of Assam Company India Ltd. and Alexandria New Medical Center Co. Binay completed his undergraduate studies at Boston University, preparing him for his role in the family's diverse business interests.