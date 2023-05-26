Meet Bimal Patel, architect who designed new Parliament building, his consultancy fee for the project is... | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The new Parliament building, set for inauguration on Saturday, May 27, has been designed by Bimal Patel. The Gujarat-based architect is a leading name in the field and is behind some iconic completed and ongoing projects. Patel is also designing the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and was behind the first-of-its-kind Sabarmati Riverfront project. The Central Vista Redevelopment project is Bimal Patel’s crown jewel.

Who is Bimal Patel?

Bimal Hasmukh Patel is a decorated architect with over three decades of experience. He is an expert in urban design and planning. Currently, Patel is the President of CEPT University (formerly Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology) in Ahmedabad. He heads HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited, which was founded by his father Hasmukh C Patel in 1960. Hasmukh Patel was also a decorated architect who designed many iconic buildings.

Bimal Patel did his schooling at St. Xavier's High School, Loyola Hall in Ahmedabad before studying architecture at the School of Architecture, Center for Environmental Planning and Technology, CEPT. He then went to UC Berkeley in the US and earned a PhD in 1995. Bimal joined his father Hasmukh Patel’s firm in 1990.

Bimal Patel has won several awards including the Aga Khan Award in 1992, World Architecture Award in 2001 and Padma Shri in 2019. His other major works include Kankaria Lake Development, Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad, Bhuj Development Plan, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India building, Gujarat High Court, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad New Campus and Swarnim Sankul at Gandhinagar.

Bagged Rs 229 crore deal for Parliament, Raj Path redevelopment

Bimal Patel’s HCP Designs had won the consultancy bid for the Central Vista project. His firm will be paid Rs 229.75 crore for its consultancy services for the ambitious project including the new Parliament.

The services offered by Patel’s firm include preparing the master plan for the project and design of structures it encompasses, cost estimation, traffic integration, parking facilities and landscape, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had revealed last year.

(Inputs from agencies)