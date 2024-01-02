Meet billionaire with Rs 23320 crore net worth, he leads Rs 39417 crore company as...

The 66-year-old has a rich business experience of more than four decades in the auto components sector.

Many successful businessmen in India joined their family business, and later took it to the next level. They are now leading their respective companies as chairman or managing director. In this article, we will tell you about the story of Nirmal Minda, chairman and managing director of UNO Minda. He joined the family business in 1977 in the marketing division but eventually separated from his brother in 1996. The company, formerly known as Minda Industries, was started by his late father in 1958, initially to make electric parts for motorcycles.

Today, it makes a range of auto parts for cars and two-wheelers and a has market capitalisation of Rs 39,417 crore on NSE as of January 2, 2024. Over the past four decades, Nirmal has been leading the Uno Minda Group with various accolades to his name. The 66-year-old has a rich business experience of more than four decades in the auto components sector. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 23320 crore as of January 2. He has held many offices in bodies like CII as Vice Chairman. Under his leadership, the company grew manifold and established footprints globally.

From one small workshop in Delhi, the company today has 73 factories worldwide. The company manufactures and supplies over 20 categories of automotive components and systems to leading Indian and international OEMs.

