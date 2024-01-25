Meet billionaire who once lived in India, moved to Pakistan, donated more than Rs 6900000, no match for Mukesh Ambani

Often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, Mian Mohammad Mansha became the first billionaire of Pakistan.

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are two of the richest people in India right now. The two of them also have a prominent position when it comes to the richest people in Asia list. Although Indian billionaires are currently playing a significant role in the global economy, that doesn’t mean that our neighbouring country Pakistan lacks capable businessmen. Despite major political turmoil and economic crisis, a few hardworking geniuses were able to do fairly well in Pakistan’s socio-political scenario. One man who raised the bar and became an idol for Pakistani businessmen is Mian Mohammad Mansha. Often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, Mian Mohammad Mansha became the first billionaire of Pakistan. He was born in India in 1941 and stayed in the country before his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. Just like Mukesh Ambani, Mansha is known for his philanthropy, wide range of businesses and hardworking attitude. Currently, he is the second richest Pakistani after billionaire Shahid Khan.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He recently donated around Rs 6900000 for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

Mansha was born with a silver spoon in the house of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

If reports are to be believed, Mansha’s current net worth is around $5 billion, which is nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. Apart from being a key figure for his country’s economy. Mansha has another thing in common with Mukesh Ambani and that is his love for exotic cars. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.