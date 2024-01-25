Meet billionaire who once lived in India, moved to Pakistan, donated more than Rs 6900000, no match for Mukesh Ambani

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet billionaire who once lived in India, moved to Pakistan, donated more than Rs 6900000, no match for Mukesh Ambani

Often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, Mian Mohammad Mansha became the first billionaire of Pakistan.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are two of the richest people in India right now. The two of them also have a prominent position when it comes to the richest people in Asia list. Although Indian billionaires are currently playing a significant role in the global economy, that doesn’t mean that our neighbouring country Pakistan lacks capable businessmen. Despite major political turmoil and economic crisis, a few hardworking geniuses were able to do fairly well in Pakistan’s socio-political scenario. One man who raised the bar and became an idol for Pakistani businessmen is Mian Mohammad Mansha. Often referred to as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’, Mian Mohammad Mansha became the first billionaire of Pakistan. He was born in India in 1941 and stayed in the country before his family decided to move to Pakistan during the 1947 partition. Just like Mukesh Ambani, Mansha is known for his philanthropy, wide range of businesses and hardworking attitude. Currently, he is the second richest Pakistani after billionaire Shahid Khan.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a respectable figure in Pakistan and he is known for his philanthropic activities. He recently donated around Rs 6900000 for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. He is also on the board of various prominent institutes in the country. The billionaire was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz civil award by President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf on 23 March 2004.

Mansha was born with a silver spoon in the house of one of the most prominent industrialists of Pakistan. His father was involved in cotton ginning business while they were in Kolkata but when the family migrated back to Pakistan, they started Nishat Textiles Mills which was inherited by Mansha after his father’s death. Currently, Nishat Group is Pakistan's largest exporter of cotton clothes and the largest private employer in Pakistan. Apart from the cotton business, the billionaire’s company is also involved in power projects, cement, insurance business, banks and more.

If reports are to be believed, Mansha’s current net worth is around $5 billion, which is nowhere close to the net worth of India billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata and others. Apart from being a key figure for his country’s economy. Mansha has another thing in common with Mukesh Ambani and that is his love for exotic cars. Mansha owns a range of cars that include Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE