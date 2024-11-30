Meet man who is one of India’s richest person, survived a dramatic kidnapping and built a USD 242 billion empire spanning multiple industries.

Gautam Adani, one of India’s most influential businessmen and the country's second-richest person, has an inspiring story of resilience and determination. Rising from humble beginnings, Adani’s life is marked by challenges, including narrowly escaping death twice. One such shocking incident was his kidnapping in Ahmedabad, a story that highlights his incredible journey of survival and success.

According to reports, Adani and his companion, Shantilal Patel, were kidnapped at gunpoint by bandits. The incident happened as they were leaving the Karnavati Club in their car. Suddenly, armed goons on scooters ambushed their vehicle, held them at gunpoint, and took them captive to an unknown location. The kidnappers demanded a ransom between $1.5 million and $2 million. However, later the same day, both Adani and Patel were safely released, bringing relief to their families and friends.

Born into a modest Gujarati Jain family in Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani’s father was a small textile merchant. Adani dropped out of Gujarat University in 1988 and started his entrepreneurial journey by founding Adani Exports, now known as Adani Enterprises. This company serves as the foundation of the Adani Group, which has grown into one of India’s most prominent business empires.

The Adani Group, with its core philosophy of "Growth with Goodness," operates across multiple sectors such as energy, ports, logistics, mining, defense, and aerospace. Today, the Group has over ten publicly listed entities and a combined market capitalization exceeding $242 billion (as of August 2022).

At 62, Gautam Adani holds a remarkable net worth of $93.5 billion (Bloomberg Billionaires Index) and remains a leading figure in global business. Despite challenges, his story reflects extraordinary resilience, vision, and dedication to building world-class infrastructure and contributing to India's growth.

