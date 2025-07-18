Meet billionaire, son of Padma Bhushan awardee who acquired Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 6,000 cr; is biggest shareholder of Byju's Aakash, he is...

In this article, we will shed light on the journey of a third-generation businessman who is empowering the legacy of his family, managing and leading the business empire.

Ranjan Pai is an influential personality in both the fields of education and medicine. A doctor, Pai is the chairperson of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), which runs six universities and 28 hospitals across the world. He recently made headlines after he acquired Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 6,000 crore, strengthening Manipal's existence in the field of healthcare. Let's dive further into his background and journey.

Who is Ranjan Pai?

Born in Karnataka's Manipal, Ranjan Pai is the son of Ramdas Pai, a Padma Bhushan awardee in 2011 and chancellor of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Interestingly, his grandfather, Tonse Madhava Ananth Pai, had established the Kasturba Medical College, the country’s first private, self-financed medical college in 1953.

Ranjan Pai completed his graduation from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He began his career with Melaka Manipal Medical College in Malaysia as its managing director. Later, he started MEMG in the year 2000 out of a rented house in Bengaluru with a capital of USD 200,000, now valued at around USD 3 billion.

Stake in Byju's

Ranjan Pai holds a significant 40 percent stake in Byju's Aakash Education Services, making him the largest shareholder of the company.