Wife of late Indian billionaire and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also an investor herself, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has sold nearly 2 percent stake in Nazara Technologies. The transaction was done between June 2 to June 6. On Wednesday the shares of the company were trading over 1 percent higher at Rs 1,282 apiece. After this, the value of the total stake sale is reportedly worth Rs 376 crore.

During this period, Rekha Jhunjhunwala traded 17.38 lakh shares of the company as per market data. This amount is almost 1.98 percent of the company’s total equity. During this time, Nazara Tech’s average trading price stood at Rs 1,256 per share, which increased the value of the transaction to more than Rs 218 crore. Rekha’s stake in the gaming and sports company has now decreased to 5.07 percent from 7.05 percent, after she sold her stake.

Her husband, investor genius Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of the first investors of Nazara Tech and by the end of the June 2022 quarter his stake was more than 10 percent. The shares of Nazara Tech have gained almost 10 percent in the last one month, and more than 27 percent in the past six months. She sold 12,36,500 shares in the company. “Growth was driven by solid momentum in the core gaming portfolio, particularly Fusebox and Animal Jam, along with improved unit economics in Kiddopia. Margins remained resilient despite elevated user acquisition investments and new IP integrations,” the firm said.

In Q4 FY25, the company's revenue almost doubled to Rs 520 crore only through operations. As compared to Q4 FY24, this is more than 95 percent higher than last year’s amount of Rs 266 crore.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

Being the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of around USD 8.7 billion. She is also a shareholder in Titan Company Limited, the company owned by late Ratan Tata’s Tata Group.