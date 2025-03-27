Pakistan’s first billionaire, Mian Mohammad Mansha, is famous as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’ who is wealthy, smart and worked hard to reach this level. Family’s business background led him to entrepreneurial success.

Pakistan’s first billionaire, Mian Mohammad Mansha, is famous as ‘Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan’ who is wealthy, smart and worked hard to reach this level. He was born in Punjab’s Chiniot, in the then India, in 1941. Back then his family was in the textile business. Family’s business background led him to entrepreneurial success.

Mian Mohammad Mansha net worth

He is one of the very few wealthiest individuals in Pakistan and a very well-known business figure. He founded Nishat Group and is its CEO. The group is a wide conglomerate which has business in textiles, banking, power generation, cement production, real estate, and various other sectors. Mansha’s net worth is approximately around USD 5 billion (Rs 42,971.1785 crore). His journey is filled with ambition, determination and success.

His remarkably significant business skills have gained him popularity and financial wealth. In 2005, he became the richest Pakistani and in 2010 he made it to Forbes list as the world’s 937th richest individual. His leadership led Nishant Group become Pakistan’s frontrunner in cotton garments’ export which serves well-known global brands like Gap.

He is not only a businessman but also a philanthropist who made significant contributions to social development projects and charitable causes in the country. He contributes his financial gains for the benefit of the community as he donates big amounts to charity.

Mian Mohammad Mansha's story goes beyond his wealth, showcasing his visionary approach to spotting opportunities in adversity. With courage to take risks and determination to build a legacy, he transformed a small family mill into a multibillion-dollar empire, inspiring countless entrepreneurs in Pakistan and globally.