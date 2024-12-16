Su has set extremely high expectations for her employees including working well past midnight and attending meetings on weekends.

As the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a $210 billion chipmaker, Lisa Su, who was chosen TIME Magazine's 2024 CEO of the year, has high expectations for her staff including working well past midnight and attending meetings on weekends.

“I don’t believe leaders are born. I believe leaders are trained,” she told TIME. “People are really motivated by ambitious goals... The previous strategy of, ‘Hey, let’s just do a little bit better here and there’ — that’s actually less motivational.... We needed to bet on what we were good at.” She also doesn't believe leaders are born. "I believe leaders are trained."

According to a report by CNBC, Su, who happens to be Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's cousin has a reputation for sending her executives memos after midnight and then calling them in the morning to go over the specifics of the lengthy documents. She regularly visits the lab to examine prototype chips that are sent from manufacturing, which further demonstrates her hard-charging mentality. “I personally visited the labs several times,” she said.

According to more than 400 Glassdoor reviews, AMD employees have "good work-life balance," even though executives and leaders under Su have hectic schedules and late nights, CNBC Make It stated. According to those Glassdoor ratings, she has a 95 percent approval rating as the CEO of AMD.

Su's leadership abilities were also revealed in the TIME interview. She pushed senior executives to achieve the deadlines for the specialist processors that AMD offers for use in AI data centres while seated in a conference room at the company's Santa Clara headquarters that overlooks the glass of Nvidia and Intel offices. "We must not miss a beat," Su informed her coworkers. "Our slack is negative. We cannot slow down in any organisational action.