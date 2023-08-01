Meet billionaire brothers with combined net worth Rs 192000 crore, own properties worth Rs 2200 crore

Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani together acquired India's costliest home ever sold and then pulled off the country's biggest real estate deal a year later.

Mumbai-based ace investors and businessmen Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani are among the wealthiest siblings in India. Radhakishan, the elder and more famous of the two, is known as one of the top investors that the country has ever produced. After masterminding the success of D-Mart supermarket chain, he was dubbed as ‘India’s Retail King’.

While both brothers keep low profile, Radhakishan does make some public appearances but the younger one Gopikishan lives and works largely away from the limelight. But he is also a billionaire and has made some massive investments along with his more prominent brother recently.

Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani have together made two real-estate deals in the last three years totalling around $255 million. In 2021, the brothers bought India's costliest house worth Rs 1,001 crore. Then in 2023, they pulled off India's most expensive real estate deal when they acquired 28 luxury apartments worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

Veteran Mumbai investors are well-known for their shrewd eye. Radhakishan Damani is reported to have mentored late big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. His already whopping net worth shot to new highs in 2017 after the blockbuster IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts. The company had begun from just one store back in 2002 and is now one of the leading retail chains in India.

Apart from the super expensive recent buys, Damami’s property portfolio boasts Radisson Blu Resort in famous beachfront getaway Alibaug with 156 rooms. Younger Gopikishan started investing in 1992 and was once awarded by the Indian government as the country’s highest taxpayer. The brothers command combined wealth in excess of Rs 192,000 crore ($23.4 billion). Radhakishan Damani has a net worth of $16.8 billion while Gopikishan’s net worth is 6.6 billion.