Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Bijay Agarwal is a first-generation entrepreneur. He had challenging formative years.

Goldman Sachs has leased nine floors of a building in Hyderabad for a period of 117 months. The monthly rent of the building is Rs 4.14 crore. The company has reportedly deposited Rs 35.2 crore with a company called Devbhumi Realtors Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of the Sattva Group. The building has 12 floors. Bijay Agarwal is the promoter and MD of Sattva Group. The name of the building is Opel Block, situated in Knowledge City.

Agarwal has been the MD of the business since 1993. In 2021, an ICRA report said that the Salarpuria-Sattva group developed over 55.4 million square feet built-up area. In the year 2021, the company's total rental income was a whopping Rs 761 crore.

The company has been present in Bengaluru for over 34 years. It has increased its presence in Hyderabad over the past two-three years. It has a healthy rental income from leased properties in the two cities. In the year 2020, its annualized rental inflow was Rs 857 crore.

Companies like JPMC, Microsoft, Novartis, Google are Agarwal's tenants.

GD Salarpuria was the founder of the company. Devbhumi Realtors Private Limited (DRPL) is a special purpose vehicle of the group

In the year 2020, the company's operating revenue was Rs 1730 crore. Profit after tax was Rs 581.4 crore.

He told Your Story in an old interview that he never dreamt to be so successful. His parents migrated to India from Bangladesh in 1965. His father was a small businessman. He spent his childhood in Bihar's Kisanganj. He moved to Bengal's Raniganj after he completed Class 10. He first helped his brother-in-law at his novelty store.

He learnt from the store that customer satisfaction is paramount.

He moved to Kolkata in 1985. He started working for a finance corporation. The firm he worked for had to takeover an unfinished construction project. He was made the in-charge of the project. It took 2.5 years for him to finish the project. He learnt the nitty-gritty of the construction business from there.

He undertook several construction projects from there. He was mentored by late GD Salarpuria.

In 1993, they bought property in Bengaluru. They completed the project called Money Chambers. Since 2000s, the company started to earn massive revenue as many multinational companies invested in the IT hubs.

They once completed a project for Intel in 67 days against the sanctioned time of 90 days.

The net worth of Bijay Aggarwal was Rs 4170 crore in 2021, as per the Hurun List of that year.