BUSINESS
Bihar-born Anil Agarwal started his career in the 1970s as a scrap metal dealer. By 2003, his company, Vedanta Resources, had become the first Indian company to be listed on London Stock Exchange.
Anil Agarwal is the chairman and founder of the Vedanta Group, which he established in 1976. Prior to going public on the London Stock Exchange in 2003, the company initially manufactured wires. On the other hand, in October 2019, Agarwal took the company private.
Before reclaiming control of the copper mines that the southern African nation's government seized more than four years ago, Vedanta Resources Ltd. is willing to pay $250 million that it owes Zambian suppliers.
From running a small scrap metal business to becoming one of India's wealthiest tycoons with a commercial empire that included mining and petroleum forty years ago, he was born in 1954 into a Marwari family in Patna.
He chose to assist his father in the business after graduating from high school rather than pursue further education. Agarwal began working with scrap metal in the mid-1970s. He bought Shamsher Sterling Corporation in 1976. Ten years later, he formed Sterlite Industries, which went on to build India's first private sector copper smelter and refinery in 1993. A few years later, he made his foray into the mining sector by acquiring roughly 65% of the state-owned HZL (Hindustan Zinc Limited) and 51% of the Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO).
In 2003, he established Vedanta Resources in London to obtain foreign funding. The corporation is a global conglomerate of natural resources with assets in power generation, iron ore, copper, zinc, lead, silver, oil and gas, and aluminium. Vedanta and Foxconn, a company based in Taiwan, have agreed to invest $20 billion together to construct semiconductor and display facilities in Gujarat.
In 1992, he established the Vedanta Foundation to carry out philanthropic endeavours. Citing Bill Gates as an influence, he has pledged to donate 75% of his family's fortune to charitable causes, according to Business Standard. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth today stands at an impressive $2.01 billion.
12-yr-old boy illustrates Bhagavad Gita verses with 84,426 pics, creates record
Allu Arjun gave Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan their biggest hits by rejecting films that together earned Rs 2000 crore
Manipur violence: Protesters attack residence of CM, 2 ministers, 3 MLAs; curfew imposed
Meet Bihar’s richest man who never completed studies, failed in 9 businesses, now has Rs 16000 crore net worth, he is...
Meet woman, a doctor who left medical career to crack UPSC exam, became IAS officer but resigned after 7 years due to...
Delhi pollution: Toxic smog chokes Delhi-NCR; AQI remains in 'severe' category, Anand Vihar at 458
'I urge the PM once again...': LoP Rahul Gandhi appeals to PM Modi to visit Manipur amid fresh violence
Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on rivalry with Sridevi in 90s: ‘We didn’t really…’
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's BIG move, they're closing Reliance led Centro because...
Meet woman, engineer who cracked CAT with 99% marks later cleared UPSC with AIR 15, she is...
Viral video: Little girl wins heart with adorable dance to Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Aayi Nai' song, watch
Viral video: Girl’s breathtaking dance to Aishwarya Rai's 'Barso Re' song earns praise, watch
Here's how much Jake Paul earned from his win against Mike Tyson
This bird has one of the largest eyes in world, even bigger than its brain, they measure…
Gautam Adani's company announces another 13% reduction in gas supply from GAIL, could impact...
Major setback for Team India as star batter ruled out of first Test against Australia due to injury: Report
Kanguva box office collection Day 3: Suriya, Bobby Deol's film shows slight growth after massive drop, earns Rs 42 crore
Ajay Devgn makes big announcement, will direct Akshay Kumar in fifth directorial
IPL legend overlooked by franchises, excluded from shortlist for mega-auction
Bengaluru: Father slams 14-year-old son against wall, kills him due to...
Anupamaa crew member dies due to electrocution, safety on sets questioned
'Naya cricketer aaya hai': Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma send special message to Rohit Sharma - Watch
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to be recalled in India due to…
Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13-year-old batting prodigy to watch out for in IPL 2025 mega auction
Bigg Boss 18 wild card contestant Edin Rose: Know everything about her
Govinda deals with health scare, leaves election campaign due to...
Aryan Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Ae Shawty', his cute tussle with dad before football match wins netizens: Viral video
IPL 2025 mega auction: Date, time, venue, list of marquee players with base price - All you need to know
Who is Shivon Zili ? Mother of world's richest man's 'secret twins', her connection with India is...
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents as RRTS corridor likely to commence operations from...
Didn't get ticket for Coldplay? Here's what you can do instead
AIIMS INICET January 2025: Result declared, follow these steps to check your scores
Meet actress who made hit debut, took break from acting after marriage, still richer than Alia, Deepika, net worth is..
'Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli's batting but Gautam Gambhir's...': Ex-AUS captain reveals India's major concern
Manipur: Internet suspended in 7 districts, curfew imposed after six bodies recovered near Jirimukh village
6G's Growing Concern: Terahertz Waves May Impact Male Reproductive Health
Is RBI planning to release Rs 7 coin to honour MS Dhoni? Truth is...
AUS vs PAK: Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson guide Australia to 13-run victory against Pakistan, lead series 2-0
Manipur: Curfew reimposed in Imphal amid prevailing law and order situation
'Agar Rajinikanth kar sakta hai toh..': Mukesh Khanna on getting trolled, age-shamed for returning as Shaktimaan
This is Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist hack for extra shine in hair
New concrete coating offers hope in fight against sewer blockages
What is Train 18? This is the fastest train in India, runs at speed of 200km/h, it is…
Shubman Gill ruled out of 1st Test vs Australia? Star batter injures finger during match simulation vs India A
Disha Patani’s father scammed: Fraudsters promise him government job in UP, dupe him of Rs 25 lakh
Bigg Boss 18: Netizens slam Ashneer Grover for 'way he stands and talks in front of Salman Khan', WATCH
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance asks TRAI to review reach of Musk's Starlink, Amazon before...
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, but this pan-India actor is highest-paid brand ambassador, he is..
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother Ramamurthy Naidu dies at 72 due to...
Kanguva makers face criticism over 'poor' audio quality, producer reacts: 'No one has...'
Miss Universe 2024: Rhea Singha dazzles in 'The Golden Bird' dress for National Costume Round
Mallika Sagar to conduct IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah: All you need to know about the auctioneer
Supreme Court asks centre to assess ground situation on menstrual hygiene in schools
Meet man, who once worked as waiter, failed UPSC exam 6 times, bagged AIR 156 in last attempt, he is...
'I sort of...': Aishwarya Rai's 'enjoyed every phase and moved on' statement amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
'I am very hurt': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, his confession to 'daughter' goes viral
Radhika Merchant, Anjali Merchant ace corporate chic looks for cover shoot with Viren Merchant, see pics
4,4,4,6: Shaheen Afridi smashed for 21-run over in AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I
THIS historic train will be discontinued soon, set to become restaurant, it is...
Woman's body stuffed in red suitcase found on Delhi-Lucknow highway, police initiate probe
This is Asia's richest village, where residents hold fixed deposits worth Rs 7000 crore, it is located in...
Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Shiromani Akali Dal president
Sanju Samson's massive six hits female fan during Ind vs South Africa T20I, here's what happened next, WATCH
ISRO to launch GSAT-20 communications satellite using Elon Musk's SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on...
'Miyan biwi toh...': Nikhil Dwivedi BREAKS silence on Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's behaviour amid divorce rumours
Uttar Pradesh: 7 people, including newly-wed couple, die after car collides with auto in Bijnor
After Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, when will Elon Musk fight with Mark Zuckerberg? Tesla CEO says...
'The one where we are FOUR: Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh blessed with a baby boy, shares adorable post
'Salman Khan ne iski puri hekdi nikal di': Netizens react after actor bashes Ashneer Grover on Bigg Boss 18
Maharashtra people want our government to be in power: PM Modi hails Mahayuti, slams MVA
Jhansi hospital fire: Congress demands probe, strict action against those guilty of negligence
Diljit Dosanjh slams his fans who trolled women crying at his concert: 'Only those who...'
Nayanthara slams Dhanush in open letter, calls him 'vile' for THIS reason: 'Not forgotten all horrible things you...'
'If i feel like...': Aditya Roy Kapur reveals why he does not take a shower daily
Mukesh Ambani's CHEAPEST offer for Jio users: Get 10 GB of 4G data for Rs 11, but there is a catch
India's richest actress ever was in love with CM, they never married, she became unmarried mother, was first female to..
International Space Station 'leak' worsens, Astronauts at risk as NASA cites safety concerns
'Bhaut badi galti...': Amitabh Bachchan regrets inviting Abhishek Bachchan on KBC 16 amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya
US heading towards massive job cuts? Vivek Ramaswamy details his and Elon Musk's plan, says 'it's going to be fun'
Not Abhishek Bachchan, THIS actor was Shoojit Sircar's first choice for I Want To Talk, it didn't work out because..
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Strikes Again: Unmatched plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data challenges Airtel, BSNL
Arjun Kapoor diagnosed with Hashimoto's Thyroiditis: 'I have something...'
Jhansi hospital fire: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, CM Yogi announces ex gratia for victims
Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother and newly appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, is not an Indian citizen, he is...
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight winner: YouTube star beats GOAT
Kerala lottery TODAY November 16: Karunya KR 680 Saturday lucky draw result to be out at 3 pm, check full winners list
Salman Khan confronts Ashneer Grover for 'wrong' accusations, bashes him on Bigg Boss 18: 'Ye jo attitude, doglapan...'
Shillong Teer Result November 16, 2024: Know updates on lucky winning numbers
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight fixed? Script 'leaked' showing exact round of knockout
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari's Maldives vacation photos go viral, netizens say 'they aren’t even trying to...'
Meet Karoline Leavitt, youngest-ever White House press secretary, announced by President-elect Donald Trump
Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Tira Beauty: All you need to know about their luxury beauty venture
Vodafone Idea may soon serve its customers with bad news, here's what the company is planning
Kubera Teaser: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna’s first look impresses netizens, fans say ‘without even...
'Maybe one day': Viral video imagines Donald Trump, Joe Biden enjoying fun moments together, netizens react, WATCH
Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra charms Shilpa Shirodkar with his dance moves, grooves to Aadat Se Majboor in VIRAL video
'Paranoid minds are...': Kabir Bedi reveals Parveen Babi left him because she was afraid that he will force her to...
Aishwarya Rai's most expensive possessions: Dubai mansion worth Rs.., 5BHK bungalow in Bandra, wedding saree worth Rs..
Narayana Murthy points out India's need to revive scientific innovations citing Israel's progress
Delhi-NCR air pollution in 'severe' category for third straight day, AQI crosses 436 in Anand Vihar