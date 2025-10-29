FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Bihar’s richest man, who left his hometown at 19, started with scrap metal trade, and now owns Rs 1.85 lakh crore worth company, his net worth is...

Bihar is one of India's fastest-growing states, driven by services and government-led infrastructure and industrial projects. However, people face low per capita income, the state is home to quite a several high-net-worth individuals who achieved their success outside the state.  While SIS founder Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Alkem lab co-founder Samprada Singh, Aristo Pharmaceuticals’ Mahendra Prasad, among others, are some of the richest in Bihar, however, Anil Agarwal tops the list. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

    Bihar is one of India's fastest-growing states, driven by services and government-led infrastructure and industrial projects. However, people face low per capita income, the state is home to quite a several high-net-worth individuals who achieved their success outside the state.  While SIS founder Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Alkem lab co-founder Samprada Singh, Aristo Pharmaceuticals’ Mahendra Prasad, among others, are some of the richest in Bihar, however, Anil Agarwal tops the list. 

    Who is Bihar's richest person?

    Originally from Bihar, Anil Agarwal is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, with the family’s wealth reported at Rs 35,000 crore, according to Forbes' July 2025 list.  He also ranks at the 16th position in the top 100 of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 and 4th among non-Resident India wealth creators globally.

     

