BUSINESS

Meet Bihar’s richest man, who left his hometown at 19, started with scrap metal trade, and now owns Rs 1.85 lakh crore worth company, his net worth is...

Bihar is one of India's fastest-growing states, driven by services and government-led infrastructure and industrial projects. However, people face low per capita income, the state is home to quite a several high-net-worth individuals who achieved their success outside the state. While SIS founder Ravindra Kishore Sinha, Alkem lab co-founder Samprada Singh, Aristo Pharmaceuticals’ Mahendra Prasad, among others, are some of the richest in Bihar, however, Anil Agarwal tops the list.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW