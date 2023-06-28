Meet Ludhiana man who built Rs 49225 crore after making Rs 39832 crore firm, net worth of IIT Bombay alumnus is...

Bhavish Aggarwal is married to Rajalakshmi.

IIT has a penchant for producing highly successful individuals. It produces business leaders as well as business owners. Among the myriad entrepreneurs that have come out of this premier institution, Bhavish Aggarwal is one of the most successful individuals. He was born in Punjab's Ludhiana. He started his career with an internship at Microsoft in 2007. He became an employee of the tech behemoth and worked there for two years. The real turnaround in his life was when he quit his job.

When Bhavish Aggarwal quit his job, he was already an established employee in the company. He had filed two patents and published three papers in international journals. The man, who studied engineering at IIT Mumbai between 2004 and 2008, started up in 2011. He started Ola Cabs, a completely new concept in India at that time. When he launched the company, internet penetration in India was low. However, he had already foreseen the future.

A keen observer, he got the idea of opening a ride-hailing company from a terrible cab experience when was travelling from Bangalore to Bandipur. The driver of the cab abandoned him in the middle of nowhere after the latter refused to pay more than the agreed-upon fare.

He is married to Rajalakshmi.

He revolutionized the Indian cab space with Ola. The latest valuation of the company was 4.8 billion dollars or Rs 39832 crore.

Bhavish Aggarwal launched another company in 2017 called Ola Electric. The company manufactures electric two-wheelers. Last year, he raised around Rs 2400 crore (300 million dollars). The valuation of the company reached 6 billion dollars or Rs 49225 crore.

He is one of the few Indians who founded two unicorns.

In 2022, his net worth was Rs 11700 crore.