Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ludhiana man who built Rs 49225 crore after making Rs 39832 crore firm, net worth of IIT Bombay alumnus is...

Bhavish Aggarwal launched another company in 2017 called Ola Electric.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Meet Ludhiana man who built Rs 49225 crore after making Rs 39832 crore firm, net worth of IIT Bombay alumnus is...
Bhavish Aggarwal is married to Rajalakshmi.

IIT has a penchant for producing highly successful individuals. It produces business leaders as well as business owners. Among the myriad entrepreneurs that have come out of this premier institution, Bhavish Aggarwal is one of the most successful individuals. He was born in Punjab's Ludhiana. He started his career with an internship at Microsoft in 2007. He became an employee of the tech behemoth and worked there for two years. The real turnaround in his life was when he quit his job.

When Bhavish Aggarwal quit his job, he was already an established employee in the company. He had filed two patents and published three papers in international journals. The man, who studied engineering at IIT Mumbai between 2004 and 2008, started up in 2011. He started Ola Cabs, a completely new concept in India at that time. When he launched the company, internet penetration in India was low. However, he had already foreseen the future.

A keen observer, he got the idea of opening a ride-hailing company from a terrible cab experience when was travelling from Bangalore to Bandipur. The driver of the cab abandoned him in the middle of nowhere after the latter refused to pay more than the agreed-upon fare.

He is married to Rajalakshmi.

He revolutionized the Indian cab space with Ola. The latest valuation of the company was 4.8 billion dollars or Rs 39832 crore.

Bhavish Aggarwal launched another company in 2017 called Ola Electric. The company manufactures electric two-wheelers. Last year, he raised around Rs 2400 crore (300 million dollars). The valuation of the company reached 6 billion dollars or Rs 49225 crore. 

He is one of the few Indians who founded two unicorns.

In 2022, his net worth was Rs 11700 crore.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Honda Activa crosses 3 crore sales milestone in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.