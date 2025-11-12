FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board

Bhaskar Bhat was also a member of the board of Tata Sons. He served as the managing director of Titan for 17 years.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board
Tata Trusts has appointed group veteran Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata to the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Their tenure as trustees begins on November 12 for a period of three years. Neville Tata is the son of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and has been associated with the Tata Group since 2016. But who is Bhaskar Bhat? Bhaskar Bhat served as the managing director of Titan for 17 years from 2002 to 2019. He led its diversification into jewellery, eyewear, and accessories, helping grow its market capitalisation to about USD 13 billion.

Bhaskar Bhat's career

The 71-year-old began his career at Godrej & Boyce and worked here for five years before joining the Tata Watch Project, which later became Titan Company. He joined the Tata Watch project (now Titan) in 1978. He has engineered the creation of many brands, including pioneering the concept of franchising and retailing in watches, jewellery, eyewear, and precision engineering. He was also a member of the board of Tata Sons.

Bhaskar Bhat's educational qualifications

He is an IIT Madras graduate who completed his B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1976 and PGDBM from IIM Ahmedabad in 1978.

New additions to Tata Trusts after Mehli Mistry's exit

The appointments of Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata to SDTT come days after Mehli Mistry, who was involved in a tussle with Noel Tata and other trustees, parted ways with the Tata group on November 4. A close confidante of Ratan Tata, Mistry was voted out of the Tata Trusts by other trustees when his renomination proposal came up. Tata Trusts own 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata group. SDTT controls a 28 per cent stake in Tata Sons, and Sir Ratan Tata Trust holds another 24 per cent.

READ | Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Stock: Good news for Tata Group as combined market cap of 2 listed entities crosses Rs...

READ | Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Stock: Good news for Tata Group as combined market cap of 2 listed entities crosses Rs...
