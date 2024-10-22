Since 2018, Adwaita has spearheaded the growth of Nykaa Fashion and currently oversees the nykaafashion.com platform along with several owned and partner brands

Adwaita Nayar is a prominent Indian businesswoman who has carved a significant role in the retail sector. She is the daughter of Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle retail company, officially known as FSN. Since July 2021, Adwaita has served as the Executive Director of Nykaa and also holds the position of Chairperson and CEO of Nykaa Fashion. Her mother, Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker, founded Nykaa in 2012 after leaving her banking career. As of July 18, the company has a market capitalization of Rs 51,578 crore, offering thousands of brands both online and through over 120 stores across India. According to Forbes, Falguni ranks among India's wealthiest women, with a real-time net worth of Rs 27,590 crore.

Before joining Nykaa in 2013, Adwaita held various roles at companies such as Morgan Stanley, Bain & Company, Citi, and CARE Tanzania. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Applied Mathematics from Yale University. After completing her education, she returned to Nykaa in 2017 as CEO of FSN Brands, focusing on expanding the company’s offline retail presence.

Since 2018, Adwaita has spearheaded the growth of Nykaa Fashion and currently oversees the nykaafashion.com platform along with several owned and partner brands. Her brother, Anchit Nayar, also joined the family business after leaving his job in the U.S. in 2017. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Nykaa E-Retail.