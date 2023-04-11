Search icon
Meet billionaire Benu Gopal Bangur, 92, whose net worth is Rs 59,000 crore, know about his business empire

According to Forbes, Benu Gopal Bangur, 92, has a net worth of USD 7.3 billion, as of April 11, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Born in 1931, Benu Gopal Bangur is the chairman of Shree Cement and one of the oldest billionaires in India. Cement czar Benu Gopal Bangur was born in a Marwari business family in Kolkata and he was educated at Calcutta University.

Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur was a stockbroker and he had started the Bangur business empire in the late 19th century. In 1991, the flourishing business was split into five groups, between Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, Kumar Bangur and Benu Gopal Bangur (all grandsons of Mungee Ram) and Laxmi Niwas Bangur (grandson of Ram Coowar).

Benu Gopal Bangur lives in Kolkata. He is widowed and has two children. His son, Hari Mohan Bangur, has been running Shree Cement since 1990.

Benu Gopal Bangur owns majority stake in Shree Cement, which was started in 1979 in Jaipur. The company sells branded cement under the names of Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

Shree Cement is set to invest USD 200 million in a new cement plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Benu Gopal Bangur a major stakeholder in Shree Cement which has a market capitalization of around Rs 89,750 crore. Shree Cement has become the third-largest cement company in India by market cap under the watchful eyes of Benu Gopal Bangur.

