Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Business leader and investor Ambiga Subramanian ranked only behind Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath in the list of wealthiest self-made women in India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru. Her net worth was estimated at Rs 1,830 crore as per the most recent Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List for India.

Subramanian also holds the record for being the first Indian woman to lead a startup valued at over billion dollars. She is an electrical engineering graduate from Chennai’s Anna University. Ambiga pursued her masters in Computer Engineering from Michigan in the US.

Ambiga began her career with communications giant Motorola in 1998. She joined Mu Sigma in 2004. The firm was founded by her ex-husband Dhiraj Rajaram. She held several roles at the company before taking over as COO and then CEO of the leading data analytics firm. In 2017, she was ranked as the youngest of India’s eight richest self-made on the Hurun rich list.

The couple parted ways and Ambiga eventually quit her role at Mu Sigma. Rajaram bought her 24 percent stake in the company to become its controlling shareholder. Ambiga then launched her next venture hyphen.social in 2018 as a social networking platform. She also turned into a successful investor, backing upcoming firms like Innov8, Piper Biosciences, Box8, ICE Creative Excellence and CarterX.