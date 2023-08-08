Headlines

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

BJP responsible for 'fake letter' or its 'brother'?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s apparent jibe at HD Kumaraswamy

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Deadliest plants in the world

Weight loss tips: Korean food to lose belly fat

7 must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Ambiga Subramanian also holds the record for being the first Indian woman to lead a startup valued at over billion dollars.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Business leader and investor Ambiga Subramanian ranked only behind Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath in the list of wealthiest self-made women in India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru. Her net worth was estimated at Rs 1,830 crore as per the most recent Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List for India.

Subramanian also holds the record for being the first Indian woman to lead a startup valued at over billion dollars. She is an electrical engineering graduate from Chennai’s Anna University. Ambiga pursued her masters in Computer Engineering from Michigan in the US.

Ambiga began her career with communications giant Motorola in 1998. She joined Mu Sigma in 2004. The firm was founded by her ex-husband Dhiraj Rajaram. She held several roles at the company before taking over as COO and then CEO of the leading data analytics firm. In 2017, she was ranked as the youngest of India’s eight richest self-made on the Hurun rich list.

The couple parted ways and Ambiga eventually quit her role at Mu Sigma. Rajaram bought her 24 percent stake in the company to become its controlling shareholder. Ambiga then launched her next venture hyphen.social in 2018 as a social networking platform. She also turned into a successful investor, backing upcoming firms like Innov8, Piper Biosciences, Box8, ICE Creative Excellence and CarterX.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed TikTok star with over 161 mn followers, net worth is...

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE