Meet Bengaluru's richest man with Rs 37,000 crore net worth, who left all his wealth in partition, later built biz in...

Unknown billionaire Arjun Menda outshined everyone by becoming the richest person in Bengaluru on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Running Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp, Arjun Menda and his family have an incredible net worth of Rs 37,000 crore.

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, is home to numerous affluent and prosperous business magnates. Among Bengaluru's wealthiest people are a number of well-known individuals, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Azim Premji of Wipro, and N R Narayana Murthy of Infosys.

Who is Arjun Menda?

Even though Menda is extremely wealthy now, he started out small and worked his way up to create his multibillion-dollar empire. Menda and his family had to give up their entire wealth and possessions when they moved to India during the partition, having been born in Shikarpur Singh, which is now in Pakistan.

Despite the limited financial means of the family, Arjun Menda was able to attend IIT Kharagpur due to a scholarship. Giving back to the community, the Menda Foundation provides scholarships each year to hundreds of students so they can follow their dreams.

Menda began his professional career as an industrial engineer with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. In 1967, he began his career as a businessman with a small Bengaluru operation. He changed his course in life after a few years and entered the real estate market in the 1980s.

In 2002, RMZ Corp was established. The business is managed by his two sons, Raj and Manoj Menda. While he serves as group chairman. His company is currently among the top builders of corporate offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and other software hubs.