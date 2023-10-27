Meet Bengaluru's richest man with Rs 37,000 crore net worth, who left all his wealth in partition, later built biz in...

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Bengaluru's richest man with Rs 37,000 crore net worth, who left all his wealth in partition, later built biz in...

Unknown billionaire Arjun Menda outshined everyone by becoming the richest person in Bengaluru on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Running Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp, Arjun Menda and his family have an incredible net worth of Rs 37,000 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bengaluru, India's IT hub, is home to numerous affluent and prosperous business magnates. Among Bengaluru's wealthiest people are a number of well-known individuals, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Azim Premji of Wipro, and N R Narayana Murthy of Infosys.

Unknown billionaire Arjun Menda outshined everyone by becoming the richest person in Bengaluru on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Running Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp, Arjun Menda and his family have an incredible net worth of Rs 37,000 crore.

Who is Arjun Menda?

Even though Menda is extremely wealthy now, he started out small and worked his way up to create his multibillion-dollar empire. Menda and his family had to give up their entire wealth and possessions when they moved to India during the partition, having been born in Shikarpur Singh, which is now in Pakistan.

Despite the limited financial means of the family, Arjun Menda was able to attend IIT Kharagpur due to a scholarship. Giving back to the community, the Menda Foundation provides scholarships each year to hundreds of students so they can follow their dreams.

Menda began his professional career as an industrial engineer with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. In 1967, he began his career as a businessman with a small Bengaluru operation. He changed his course in life after a few years and entered the real estate market in the 1980s.

In 2002, RMZ Corp was established. The business is managed by his two sons, Raj and Manoj Menda. While he serves as group chairman. His company is currently among the top builders of corporate offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and other software hubs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Apple iOS 17.2 beta rolled out for developers, iOS 17.1 available for all users

World's most expensive house is worth twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, owned by billionaire family; price is…

'2014 is not just a date, but a...': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress-led UPA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Who are 8 former Indian Navy men sentenced to death in Qatar? Indian government reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE