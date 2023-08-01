Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Born on March 23, 1953, in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar studied at Bishop Cotton Girl's High School and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the founder of Biocon Limited, is the richest woman in Bengaluru, Karnataka. There is no denying the fact that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is one of the most successful business tycoons in India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was born in a middle-class family and her journey from a humble background to a billionaire is very inspiring.

Born on March 23, 1953, in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar studied at Bishop Cotton Girl's High School and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University. She completed her graduation in zoology in 1973. As a child, it was Kiran Mazumdar’s dream to become a doctor but she failed to fulfill her dreams. She later studied malting and brewing from Melbourne University in Australia and earned the degree as master brewer in 1975.

After returning from Australia, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon in 1978. She launched Biocon with just Rs 10,000 from a small garage. Biocon started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya. It is to be noted that papain is used for meat tenderization. Biocon also get into the business of extraction of isinglass, which is used for beer clarification. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tasted success within a year and Biocon became the first company to successfully export these enzymes to the US and several European nations.

Biocon Limited Biocon is currently one of the leading biotechnology companies in India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's current net worth is around Rs 21,000 crore. Biocon has Asia's largest insulin factory in Malaysia. In February 2022, Biocon Biologics inked a deal to acquire the biosimilars business of Viatris for USD 3.3 billion. Biocon has a market capitalization of around Rs 30,000 crore.