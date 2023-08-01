Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Meet billionaire brothers with combined net worth Rs 192000 crore, own properties worth Rs 2200 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

9 best films of Mrunal Thakur as per IMDb rating

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

DNA: DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer says Karan Johar wanted Ranveer Singh to be 'male version' of Kareena's Poo, Geet

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Born on March 23, 1953, in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar studied at Bishop Cotton Girl's High School and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the founder of Biocon Limited, is the richest woman in Bengaluru, Karnataka. There is no denying the fact that Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is one of the most successful business tycoons in India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was born in a middle-class family and her journey from a humble background to a billionaire is very inspiring.

Born on March 23, 1953, in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar studied at Bishop Cotton Girl's High School and then studied biology and zoology from Bangalore University. She completed her graduation in zoology in 1973. As a child, it was Kiran Mazumdar’s dream to become a doctor but she failed to fulfill her dreams. She later studied malting and brewing from Melbourne University in Australia and earned the degree as master brewer in 1975.

After returning from Australia, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon in 1978. She launched Biocon with just Rs 10,000 from a small garage. Biocon started its business by extracting papain, an enzyme derived from papaya. It is to be noted that papain is used for meat tenderization. Biocon also get into the business of extraction of isinglass, which is used for beer clarification. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tasted success within a year and Biocon became the first company to successfully export these enzymes to the US and several European nations.

Biocon Limited Biocon is currently one of the leading biotechnology companies in India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's current net worth is around Rs 21,000 crore. Biocon has Asia's largest insulin factory in Malaysia. In February 2022, Biocon Biologics inked a deal to acquire the biosimilars business of Viatris for USD 3.3 billion. Biocon has a market capitalization of around Rs 30,000 crore.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

2 Supermoons, Blue Moon in August: Know date, time of these stunning astronomical events

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE