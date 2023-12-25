Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

The 40-year-old spearheads the domestic as well as the international operations of the organization.

Many successful businessmen left their business empires for the next generation. They built the companies from scratch with their hard work and family support. After their demise, family members are now leading the companies. One such person is Sandeep Singh who heads the pharmaceutical firm Alkem Laboratories as managing director (MD). He is the grandson of Samprada Singh, the late founder and chairman emeritus of the company.

Singh has over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. The 40-year-old spearheads the domestic as well as the international operations of the organization. He joined the company's board in 2013 right after his graduation. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce. He took his present role in 2017. Singh is also the founder of Blue Tribe Foods.

Alkem Lab is headquartered in Mumbai and manufactures and sells pharmaceutical generics, formulations and nutraceuticals in India and globally. The company has a market cap of Rs 58,766 crore as of December 22. The share price of the company was Rs 4,915 on the same date.

In 2016, Singh was presented with the ‘Emerging Pharma Leader of 2016 Award’ by the Pharma Leaders in association with the Ministry of Health & Family Affairs, Government of India. In 2021, he was featured by ‘ET AND SPENCER STUART 40 under 40’.

